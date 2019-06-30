SERO

SERO is a next-generation privacy blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the issuance of privacy coins and anonymous assets. Known as a private version of Ethereum, SERO uses zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic method that performs better than the one used by ZCash. With native anonymous transactions, SERO is the world's first true privacy platform for Decentralized Applications(DApps). SERO also employs the most advanced POW + POS consensus, which provides significantly better network security and performance than POW consensus-based blockchains. The project is funded by former IDG co-founder Mr. Suyang Zhang, LD Capital and Quantum Investment Fund, and is currently collaborating with major mining pools such as F2Pool.

NameSERO

RankNo.1685

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply435,263,421

Max Supply647,367,590

Total Supply592,693,471

Circulation Rate0.6723%

Issue Date2019-06-30 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.3 USDT

All-Time High0.43970494,2021-04-10

Lowest Price0.003187564058042448,2024-02-08

Public BlockchainSERO

