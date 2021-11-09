SHILL

Project SEED is a GameFi Metaverse Ecosystem built by a AAA Game Studio that aims to build a mobile-focused blockchain gaming ecosystem that utilizes Multi-Chain Hybrid Technology and integrates Game Hub, GameFi, DAO, ESports, and Growth Program. SHILL Token uses cases include: All in-game transactions Staking to receive various benefits Governance votes to determine the project development

NameSHILL

RankNo.2669

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply357,073,944

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High15.810064046817201,2021-11-09

Lowest Price0.000204788939082225,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainSOL

