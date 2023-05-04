SIMPSON1

Introducing Homer Simpson - The Meme Coin that will make you say "Woo Hoo!" Are you tired of boring old coins that take themselves too seriously? Look no further than Homer Simpson - the meme coin that's here to bring the laughs and the gains!

NameSIMPSON1

RankNo.5544

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply420,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply420,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000000463200812,2025-06-26

Lowest Price0.000000000000042833,2023-05-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionIntroducing Homer Simpson - The Meme Coin that will make you say "Woo Hoo!" Are you tired of boring old coins that take themselves too seriously? Look no further than Homer Simpson - the meme coin that's here to bring the laughs and the gains!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
SIMPSON1/USDT
Homer
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SIMPSON1)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SIMPSON1/USDT
Homer
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SIMPSON1)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Online Customer Service
Loading...