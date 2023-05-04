SIMPSON1

Introducing Homer Simpson - The Meme Coin that will make you say "Woo Hoo!" Are you tired of boring old coins that take themselves too seriously? Look no further than Homer Simpson - the meme coin that's here to bring the laughs and the gains!

NameSIMPSON1

RankNo.5544

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply420,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply420,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000000463200812,2025-06-26

Lowest Price0.000000000000042833,2023-05-04

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

