SLAP

CATSLAP is crypto's most aggressive feline, poised to attack even the highest market cap meme coins. The SLAP token is here to dethrone the frogs and dogs on the block.Slappers compete to earn the highest rewards. Slap to Earn, move up the Slapometer leaderboard and increase your country's score!

NameSLAP

RankNo.1553

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply4,370,972,477

Max Supply9,000,000,000

Total Supply8,533,459,202

Circulation Rate0.4856%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.010142801671515319,2024-12-04

Lowest Price0.000379780758134614,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.