SLN

Smart Layer has created a new digital asset paradigm through its innovative token standard ERC-5169 & TokenScript. It introduces a token front-end that can transform token liquidity and utility.

NameSLN

RankNo.1757

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2,47%

Circulation Supply39 087 792,04392908

Max Supply100 000 000

Total Supply100 000 000

Circulation Rate0.3908%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High26.116258065313513,2024-02-23

Lowest Price0.04589653334252433,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainETH

