STB

stabble is a protocol providing a seamless DEX experience. stabble’s pools require significantly less liquidity—up to 97% less—to capture competitive trading volumes. Additionally, stabble introduces innovative features such as protocol-managed liquidity, margin liquidity, and cross-exchange arbitrage pools. These enhancements offer liquidity providers expanded opportunities for yield farming and hedging.

NameSTB

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply500.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.