STNK

Stonks is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

NameSTNK

RankNo.1134

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)28.82%

Circulation Supply579,847.85472512

Max Supply581,918.12

Total Supply581,917.48651046

Circulation Rate0.9964%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High374.5644393920932,2024-12-04

Lowest Price10.6897741578185,2025-03-07

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionStonks is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Loading...