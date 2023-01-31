STRD

Stride is the leading liquid staking provider in the Cosmos and Modular ecosystems.

NameSTRD

RankNo.694

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,06%

Circulation Supply87 825 728

Max Supply100 000 000

Total Supply87 826 193

Circulation Rate0.8782%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.049216823612836,2024-02-06

Lowest Price0.009846763005748575,2023-01-31

Public BlockchainSTRD

IntroductionStride is the leading liquid staking provider in the Cosmos and Modular ecosystems.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.