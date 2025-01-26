STUPID

The viral "stupid" community coin

NameSTUPID

RankNo.1477

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,15%

Circulation Supply994 841 831

Max Supply994 841 831

Total Supply994 841 831

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05373964974947985,2025-01-26

Lowest Price0.000378510989497943,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThe viral "stupid" community coin

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.