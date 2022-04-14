SUPERANON

Anon is the official token of anoncast, the platform where anonymity meets empowerment. $ANON holders gain the ability to post securely and privately on Farcaster, using advanced zk proofs to ensure every interaction is trustless and identity remains protected. It's more than a token-it's a beacon for unfiltered, decentralized communication.

NameSUPERANON

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

