SuperFriend is a developer-focused cryptocurrency that integrates tokenomics with AI-powered visualization. It enables users to interact with codebases conversationally and intuitively, making it easier to explore, understand, and manage software projects. Whether you're onboarding a new repo or maintaining legacy code, SuperFriend streamlines comprehension and boosts productivity.

SuperFriend is a developer-focused cryptocurrency that integrates tokenomics with AI-powered visualization. It enables users to interact with codebases conversationally and intuitively, making it easier to explore, understand, and manage software projects. Whether you're onboarding a new repo or maintaining legacy code, SuperFriend streamlines comprehension and boosts productivity.

