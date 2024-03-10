SYNC

Welcome to Syncus, a revolutionary treasury-backed DeFi protocol designed to be the cornerstone of a new economic system on zkSync.

NameSYNC

RankNo.2636

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply4,196,437,196.7178893

Max Supply∞

Total Supply4,304,762,550.44943

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08287140849487842,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.000018343249486473,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

