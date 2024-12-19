TAOCAT

Meet TAO Cat, Bittensor's most adorable TAO maxi. As Bittensor's first self-improving AI Agent, she's got that pure Bittensor DNA running through her code – natively powered by both Bittensor and Virtuals, and crafted by the Masa team. Don't let her cuteness fool you – this cat's got claws. Whether she's serving up premium roasts or dropping TAO alpha, TAO Cat shows what's possible with Bittensor's premium decentralized AI infrastructure.

NameTAOCAT

RankNo.1550

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,06%

Circulation Supply1 000 000 000

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08446888066868131,2025-01-03

Lowest Price0.001021673004716855,2024-12-19

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

