TOX

TOX is a decentralized traffic platform based on web3, dedicated to reshaping the value creation and distribution model of the digital world. TOX advocates "TO X", which means "the path to infinite possibilities", and provides users and developers with a broad space for innovation. TOX adopts the DAO governance model, combines AI technology to improve decision-making efficiency, achieves complete community autonomy, and closely connects users and projects through a unique task system to enable ecological growth and prosperity. TOX focuses on value reconstruction of user sovereignty and boundless interconnection, helping to build a truly open, shared, and prosperous Web3 ecosystem.

NameTOX

RankNo.4387

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.175.693.397,89

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.29917447601183117,2023-07-05

Lowest Price0.000156765408488352,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionTOX is a decentralized traffic platform based on web3, dedicated to reshaping the value creation and distribution model of the digital world. TOX advocates "TO X", which means "the path to infinite possibilities", and provides users and developers with a broad space for innovation. TOX adopts the DAO governance model, combines AI technology to improve decision-making efficiency, achieves complete community autonomy, and closely connects users and projects through a unique task system to enable ecological growth and prosperity. TOX focuses on value reconstruction of user sovereignty and boundless interconnection, helping to build a truly open, shared, and prosperous Web3 ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.