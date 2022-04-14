TRKX

Trakx is a regulated platform for crypto-index trading, offering thematic Crypto Tradable Indices (CTIs) and strategies. Trakx aims to provide investors with convenience, diversification, automatic rebalancing and risk management, and compliance in a simple, safe, and compliant manner, making institutional-grade investing strategies available to all.

NameTRKX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

