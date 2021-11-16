UCO

Archethic is the very first biometric blockchain, developed over 8 years in collaboration with the CNRS Consensus Laboratory and protected by 11 biometric and blockchain patents. Its ARCH consensus offers unmatched scalability, using 99.9% less energy than major blockchains. Archethic is also revolutionizing the cold wallet industry by introducing the first hardware wallet that eliminates seed phrases, using biometric data as the private key. With a vision of creating a world without passwords, Archethic is set to transform security and decentralization, reshaping the future of online interactions.

NameUCO

RankNo.5718

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply965,986,828.8

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7328023682588806,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.000099938161436099,2025-05-10

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionArchethic is the very first biometric blockchain, developed over 8 years in collaboration with the CNRS Consensus Laboratory and protected by 11 biometric and blockchain patents. Its ARCH consensus offers unmatched scalability, using 99.9% less energy than major blockchains. Archethic is also revolutionizing the cold wallet industry by introducing the first hardware wallet that eliminates seed phrases, using biometric data as the private key. With a vision of creating a world without passwords, Archethic is set to transform security and decentralization, reshaping the future of online interactions.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.