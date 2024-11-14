UNISUI

UniSuiCoin is a meme coin inspired by "UNI", the dog of SUI blockchain co-founder.

NameUNISUI

RankNo.2175

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03738695228032896,2024-11-14

Lowest Price0.000141006617086727,2025-03-25

Public BlockchainSUI

IntroductionUniSuiCoin is a meme coin inspired by "UNI", the dog of SUI blockchain co-founder.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.