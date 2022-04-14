UPTOP

UpTop is a decentralized liquidity protocol built on BNB Chain, designed to empower projects with community-driven LP (liquidity pool) building capabilities. It replaces manual market-making with automated protocols and replaces VC control with community participation—initiating a new paradigm of liquidity infrastructure.

NameUPTOP

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionUpTop is a decentralized liquidity protocol built on BNB Chain, designed to empower projects with community-driven LP (liquidity pool) building capabilities. It replaces manual market-making with automated protocols and replaces VC control with community participation—initiating a new paradigm of liquidity infrastructure.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.