VELAR

Velar is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on top of Bitcoin as a Layer-2 agnostic platform. It aims to provide a secure, scalable, and decentralized infrastructure for DeFi activities while maintaining Bitcoin's security and decentralization. The protocol is designed to unlock Bitcoin's potential for sophisticated DeFi applications through various Layer-2 scaling solutions. Velar is currently live on multiple Bitcoin Layer-2 platforms, including Stacks, Bitlayer, and BOB. By leveraging the security of Bitcoin and the smart contract functionality of these Layer-2 solutions, Velar strives to build an open and accessible financial system.

NameVELAR

RankNo.3657

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6000371540369581,2024-04-03

Lowest Price0.00628194196728193,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionVelar is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on top of Bitcoin as a Layer-2 agnostic platform. It aims to provide a secure, scalable, and decentralized infrastructure for DeFi activities while maintaining Bitcoin's security and decentralization. The protocol is designed to unlock Bitcoin's potential for sophisticated DeFi applications through various Layer-2 scaling solutions. Velar is currently live on multiple Bitcoin Layer-2 platforms, including Stacks, Bitlayer, and BOB. By leveraging the security of Bitcoin and the smart contract functionality of these Layer-2 solutions, Velar strives to build an open and accessible financial system.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.