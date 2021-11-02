VPP

Virtue Poker is a ConsenSys incubated, and Pantera backed company that uses the unique features of blockchain technology in conjunction with P2P networking to provide a safe, honest environment to play online poker. Player funds are never held by Virtue Poker; instead game buy-ins are held in escrow by Ethereum “smart contracts”​ while they play, and payouts occur in 30 seconds or less.

NameVPP

RankNo.2835

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply106,988,748

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2139%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.1726244145680451,2021-11-02

Lowest Price0.000548135892387658,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainETH

