Alvey is a decentralised blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus model, meaning that the author of the subsequent block is selected at random based on how much cryptocurrency they have in their wallet and how mature that wallet is, continuously rotating addresses to ensure decentralisation and network participation. Blocks are usually built or minted rather than mined; there are also block rewards in addition to transaction fees, thus, builders receive a percentage of "interest" on the amount of funds they bet.

NameWALV

RankNo.9712

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply320,000,000

Max Supply320,000,000

Total Supply320,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.18977012017331865,2022-08-26

Lowest Price0.002311108011784089,2022-08-16

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

