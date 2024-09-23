WAT

WatBird Universe is a meme-powered, game-driven IP and brand, onboarding the next 100M+ users to $WAT by hijacking their attention via proven and viral mechanics.

NameWAT

RankNo.2269

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,01%

Circulation Supply12 889 090 910

Max Supply69 696 969 696

Total Supply69 696 969 696

Circulation Rate0.1849%

Issue Date2024-09-23 18:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001106508681826231,2024-09-24

Lowest Price0.000034041743723998,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

