WAV

WaveWorld is the first blockchain platform uniting GameFi, DeFi, and AI smart trading on Sui & MOVE. Accessible via Telegram, Twitter, LINE, it bridges Web2 & Web3 users for seamless gaming, trading, and DeFi—no extra apps needed! The fastest, simplest, and most secure platform to trade any token on any DEXs on Sui, Aptos and Movement.

NameWAV

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSUI

IntroductionWaveWorld is the first blockchain platform uniting GameFi, DeFi, and AI smart trading on Sui & MOVE. Accessible via Telegram, Twitter, LINE, it bridges Web2 & Web3 users for seamless gaming, trading, and DeFi—no extra apps needed! The fastest, simplest, and most secure platform to trade any token on any DEXs on Sui, Aptos and Movement.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.