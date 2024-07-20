WELL

Introducing WELL3 — a pioneering force reshaping health and wellness through our Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) , Digital Identity (DID) and integrated AI systems. With over 1 million preregistered users eagerly anticipating its launch, our mission is to enhance well-being through secure, data-empowered health journeys.

NameWELL

RankNo.1940

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply4,116,089,000

Max Supply42,000,000,000

Total Supply42,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.098%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002682324275598843,2024-07-20

Lowest Price0.000140917460864389,2025-04-25

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionIntroducing WELL3 — a pioneering force reshaping health and wellness through our Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) , Digital Identity (DID) and integrated AI systems. With over 1 million preregistered users eagerly anticipating its launch, our mission is to enhance well-being through secure, data-empowered health journeys.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.