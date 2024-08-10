WSI

WeSendit is the first Web3 file transfer & storage service aggregator platform that connects the people, businesses and data of today with the Web3 world of tomorrow. Its service includes but not limited to decentralized file storage solutions, end-to-end file encryption transfers, branding services and paid downloadable links. The WeSendit token isn’t just a cryptocurrency; it’s a utility key to unlock a world of advantages within the Web3 ecosystem.

RankNo.1834

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply734,297,535.4782863

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,242,875,064.5021865

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.6035545295663556,2024-08-10

Lowest Price0.001292565586582882,2025-05-17

Public BlockchainBSC

