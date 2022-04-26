WWY

$WWY is the native token of WeWay's ecosystem and serves as a cornerstone of our commitment to revolutionize finance in the Web3 era. $WWY is a utility token that enables the access to various services and opportunities within WeWay's ecosystem. $WWY is a symbol of innovation and collaboration, and embodies WeWay's mission of building a strong, interconnected DeFi space.

NameWWY

RankNo.2386

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply1,440,281,416

Max Supply0

Total Supply6,999,999,999

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07362579999176638,2022-04-26

Lowest Price0.000179664089786364,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

