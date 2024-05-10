XB

Aiming to become the world's largest liquidity provider, XBANKING is a non-custodial staking, re-staking, liquid pools platform. Fully audited by Certik, XBANKING provides services to stake 140+ cryptocurrencies across 40+ chains and 90+ web3 wallets.

NameXB

RankNo.3833

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,500,000

Total Supply10,500,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.564745444739441,2024-05-10

Lowest Price0.03542568683886901,2024-09-21

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionAiming to become the world's largest liquidity provider, XBANKING is a non-custodial staking, re-staking, liquid pools platform. Fully audited by Certik, XBANKING provides services to stake 140+ cryptocurrencies across 40+ chains and 90+ web3 wallets.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.