Xpla is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. Xpla is based on Tendermint, a popular blockchain engine based on Byzantine fault-tolerant (BFT) consensus which is robust against double-spend attacks and is tolerant against a set of up to 1/3.Through IBC and COSMOS SDK, the Xpla blockchain can be easily connected with other various chains and is a developer-friendly chain.

NameXPLA

RankNo.712

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply807,600,767.0245752

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply1,999,925,189.6121

Circulation Rate0.4038%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.4038622426564444,2023-03-16

Lowest Price0.02474165620415294,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainXPLA

