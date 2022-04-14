YBDBD

YabbaDabbaDoo! where the prehistoric meets the digital, and fun takes the wheel! Imagine a world filled with dinosaurs, stone-age cars, and vibrant communities—now powered by blockchain technology. Our mission is simple: bring laughter, adventure, and real value to the crypto space with a meme-coin that’s as entertaining as it is rewarding.

NameYBDBD

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply20,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionYabbaDabbaDoo! where the prehistoric meets the digital, and fun takes the wheel! Imagine a world filled with dinosaurs, stone-age cars, and vibrant communities—now powered by blockchain technology. Our mission is simple: bring laughter, adventure, and real value to the crypto space with a meme-coin that’s as entertaining as it is rewarding.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
YBDBD/USDT
YBDBD
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (YBDBD)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
YBDBD/USDT
YBDBD
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (YBDBD)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Online Customer Service
Loading...