YPRED

This innovative platform offers real-time trading signals, sentiment analysis for popular cryptocurrencies, AI-driven technical analysis, and identification of over 25 chart patterns. With yPredict Analytics featuring advanced predictive models and insights from top-tier AI Developers and Quants, YPRED empowers users across finance, healthcare, and human resources. Extend predictive modelling capabilities to cover more than 100 assets and expand cryptocurrency coverage from 10 to over 100.

NameYPRED

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionThis innovative platform offers real-time trading signals, sentiment analysis for popular cryptocurrencies, AI-driven technical analysis, and identification of over 25 chart patterns. With yPredict Analytics featuring advanced predictive models and insights from top-tier AI Developers and Quants, YPRED empowers users across finance, healthcare, and human resources. Extend predictive modelling capabilities to cover more than 100 assets and expand cryptocurrency coverage from 10 to over 100.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.