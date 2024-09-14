ZCD

ZChains is a state-of-the-art Layer 1 blockchain, boasting a modular, EVM-compatible structure powered by a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.With ZChain’s EVM compatibility, seamless integration with existing Ethereum-based dApps opens doors to endless possibilities.

NameZCD

RankNo.4086

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply15,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4598042303885471,2024-09-14

Lowest Price0.010008985564511734,2025-04-11

Public BlockchainZCD

IntroductionZChains is a state-of-the-art Layer 1 blockchain, boasting a modular, EVM-compatible structure powered by a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.With ZChain’s EVM compatibility, seamless integration with existing Ethereum-based dApps opens doors to endless possibilities.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.