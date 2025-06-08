ZENAI

Empower Your Ideas: Explore Thousands of AI Models with $ZENAI.

NameZENAI

RankNo.3504

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply999,999,999

Total Supply999,999,999

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.004196277050643285,2025-06-08

Lowest Price0.000333042398423246,2025-06-08

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionEmpower Your Ideas: Explore Thousands of AI Models with $ZENAI.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.