ZOO

Zoo is a mini-app on Telegram that lets users around the world mine the $ZOO token through fun and engaging gameplay. The project's main goal is to introduce newcomers to the world of Web3 in an interactive way.

NameZOO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply264,084,737,391

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

