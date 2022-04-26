ZPAY

ZoidPay is a crypto liquidity platform enabling instant card issuance for purchases at any merchant & driving adoption to web 3.0 financial services.

NameZPAY

RankNo.4892

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply700,000,000

Total Supply700,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.8261860917119839,2022-04-26

Lowest Price0.00132948985764703,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainEGLD

IntroductionZoidPay is a crypto liquidity platform enabling instant card issuance for purchases at any merchant & driving adoption to web 3.0 financial services.

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

