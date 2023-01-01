Event Rules

1. This event is exclusive to specially invited users who have received official event emails or other notifications from MEXC.

2. Futures account net deposits must meet the event conditions for at least two days. Valid deposit amount in futures account = Inflow amount during the event period - Outflow amount during the event period.

3. Completing the specified futures trading volume in a single day is considered a successful check-in. After completing the check-in for the day, you can update your check-in the next day and continue checking in. Updates are refreshed according to UTC+8 time zone. Continuous check-ins over multiple days will accumulate consecutive check-in days. Rewards will be distributed based on the highest number of consecutive check-in days accumulated during the event period and cannot be stacked.

4. Trading incentive rewards will be calculated based on your futures trading volume with trading fees > 0 during the event period. The trading crypto is not limited, and rewards will be distributed according to the highest tier you are eligible to receive.

5. Event rewards will be distributed in the form of bonus to the futures account within 3 business days after the end of the event. The bonus has a validity period of 7 days.

6. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify participants from the event who engage in dishonest or abusive activities during the event period. These activities include bulk registration of accounts to earn additional bonuses and any other activities associated with illegal, fraudulent, or harmful purposes, such as malicious volume spamming or cheating.

7. MEXC reserves the right to modify the event or its rules at any time. If adjustments are made, no further notice will be provided.

8. MEXC reserves the final interpretation right for this event. If you have any questions, please contact Customer Service.