A Complete Guide to the VALOR Transaction Process

Understanding the basics of VALOR transactions is essential for anyone engaging with this digital asset. VALOR transactions are the primary means of transferring value within the decentralized network of the Smart Valor ecosystem. Unlike traditional financial transactions that depend on intermediaries and centralized authorities, VALOR transactions operate on a peer-to-peer basis, secured by cryptographic verification. Each transaction is recorded on the VALOR distributed ledger, making it both transparent and immutable. For investors, traders, and everyday users of VALOR, understanding how transactions work is crucial for ensuring funds are transferred securely, optimizing for lower fees, and troubleshooting any issues that might arise. Whether you're sending tokens to another wallet, trading on an exchange, or interacting with decentralized applications, transaction knowledge is foundational for effective VALOR management.

VALOR transactions offer several distinctive advantages, including settlement times as quick as a few minutes without intermediaries, the ability to send value globally without permission from financial institutions, and programmable transfer logic through smart contracts. However, users must also understand the irreversible nature of blockchain transactions and take responsibility for proper address verification before sending.

At its core, VALOR operates on a blockchain infrastructure where transactions are bundled into blocks and cryptographically linked to form an unbroken chain of records. When you initiate a VALOR transaction, it is verified by network validators who confirm your ownership of the tokens by checking your digital signature against your public key. The consensus mechanism ensures all network participants agree on the valid state of transactions, preventing issues like double-spending.

Your VALOR wallet manages a pair of cryptographic keys: a private key that must be kept secure at all times, and a public key from which your wallet address is derived. When sending VALOR, your wallet creates a digital signature using your private key, proving ownership without revealing the key itself—similar to signing a check without exposing your signature pattern.

Transaction fees for VALOR are determined by network congestion, transaction size or complexity, and the priority level requested by the sender. These fees compensate validators for their work, prevent spam attacks on the network, and prioritize transactions during high-demand periods. The fee structure works by specifying a fee rate, with higher fees generally resulting in faster confirmations.

The VALOR transaction process can be broken down into these essential steps:

Step 1: Prepare Transaction Details

Specify the recipient's address (an alphanumeric string unique to the VALOR network).

Determine the exact amount of VALOR to send.

Set an appropriate transaction fee based on current network conditions. Most VALOR wallets provide fee estimation tools to balance cost and confirmation speed.

Step 2: Sign the Transaction

Your wallet constructs a digital message containing sender address, recipient address, amount, and fee information.

This message is cryptographically signed using your private key, creating a unique signature that proves you authorized the transaction. This process happens locally on your device, keeping your private keys secure.

Step 3: Broadcast to Network

Your wallet broadcasts the signed transaction to multiple nodes in the VALOR network.

These nodes verify the transaction's format and signature, then relay it to other connected nodes.

Within seconds, your transaction propagates across the entire network and sits in the memory pool (mempool) awaiting inclusion in a block.

Step 4: Confirmation Process

VALOR validators select transactions from the mempool, prioritizing those with higher fees.

Once included in a block and added to the blockchain, your transaction receives its first confirmation. Each subsequent block represents an additional confirmation.

Most services consider a transaction fully settled after a set number of confirmations.

Step 5: Verification and Tracking

Track your transaction status using blockchain explorers by searching for your transaction hash (TXID).

These explorers display confirmation count, block inclusion details, fee paid, and exact timestamp.

VALOR transaction speeds are influenced by network congestion, the fee amount you're willing to pay, and the blockchain's inherent processing capacity. During periods of high network activity, such as major market movements, completion times can increase from the usual few minutes to longer periods unless higher fees are paid. The VALOR token transaction fee structure is based on a specific calculation method, with each transaction requiring computational resources to process. Fees act as bids for inclusion in the next block, and the minimum viable fee changes constantly based on network demand.

To optimize transaction costs while maintaining reasonable confirmation times, consider transacting during off-peak hours when network activity is lower, typically on weekends or during specific hours in UTC. You can also batch multiple operations into a single transaction when the protocol allows, or subscribe to fee alert services that notify you when network fees drop below your specified threshold. Network congestion impacts transaction times and costs significantly, with VALOR's block time serving as the minimum possible confirmation time. During major market volatility events, the mempool can become backlogged, creating a competitive fee market where only transactions with premium fees get processed quickly.

Stuck or pending transactions typically occur when the fee set is too low relative to current network demand, there are nonce sequence issues with the sending wallet, or network congestion is extraordinarily high. If your VALOR transaction has been unconfirmed for more than a few hours, you can attempt a fee bump if the protocol supports it, use a transaction accelerator service, or simply wait until network congestion decreases, as most transactions eventually confirm or get dropped from the mempool after a specific period.

Failed transactions can result from insufficient funds to cover both the sending amount and transaction fee, attempting to interact with smart contracts incorrectly, or reaching network timeout limits. Always ensure your wallet contains a buffer amount beyond your intended transaction to cover unexpected fee increases during processing.

VALOR's blockchain prevents double-spending through its consensus protocol, but you should still take precautions like waiting for the recommended number of confirmations before considering large transfers complete, especially for high-value transactions. The protocol's design makes transaction reversal impossible once confirmed, highlighting the importance of verification before sending.

Address verification is critical before sending any VALOR transaction. Always double-check the entire recipient address, not just the first and last few characters. Consider sending a small test amount before large transfers, using the QR code scanning feature when available, and confirming addresses through a secondary communication channel when sending to new recipients. Blockchain transactions are generally irreversible, and funds sent to an incorrect address are typically unrecoverable.

Security best practices include using hardware wallets for significant VALOR token holdings, enabling multi-factor authentication on exchange accounts, verifying all transaction details on your wallet's secure display, and being extremely cautious of any unexpected requests to send VALOR. Be aware of common scams like phishing attempts, fake support staff offering transaction help in direct messages, and requests to send tokens to receive a larger amount back.

The VALOR token was initially created with a total supply of 100,000,000 tokens. However, following a token burn event in December 2019, where 25,000,000 tokens were destroyed as part of a legal commitment, the current maximum supply is now 75,000,000 VALOR.

The original allocation of the 100 million VALOR tokens was as follows:

45% : Reserved for the initial Pre-sale and ICO (with all unsold tokens from this pool burned by end of 2019)

: Reserved for the initial Pre-sale and ICO (with all unsold tokens from this pool burned by end of 2019) 26% : Retained for future development (locked up for 3 years, 2017–2020)

: Retained for future development (locked up for 3 years, 2017–2020) 19% : Allocated to the team, founders, employees, and advisors

: Allocated to the team, founders, employees, and advisors 5% : For bounties and network growth

: For bounties and network growth 5%: Liquidity fund

Total (maximum) supply : 75,000,000 VALOR

: Circulating supply: Approximately 50,297,000 VALOR (about 67% of the current total supply)

No new tokens will be minted ; the supply is fixed, supporting scarcity.

; the supply is fixed, supporting scarcity. The token burn in 2019 reduced the supply from 100 million to 75 million.

For the most up-to-date and official details, refer to the Smart Valor FAQ and the MEXC VALOR tokenomics page.

Understanding the VALOR transaction process empowers you to confidently navigate the ecosystem, troubleshoot potential issues before they become problems, and optimize your usage for both security and efficiency. From the initial creation of a transaction request to final confirmation on the blockchain, each step follows logical, cryptographically-secured protocols designed to ensure trustless, permissionless value transfer. As the VALOR token continues to evolve, transaction processes will likely see greater scalability, reduced fees, and enhanced privacy features. Staying informed about these developments through official documentation, community forums, and reputable news sources will help you adapt your transaction strategies and make the most of this innovative digital asset.