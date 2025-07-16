Autonomys Network: Definition, Mission, Roadmap & Tokenomics Explained





The convergence of blockchain and artificial intelligence is reshaping industries—and Autonomys Network , along with its native token AI3, stands at the forefront of this transformation. This article provides a comprehensive look into the network's technical foundations, the ecological role of AI3, its developmental roadmap, and tokenomics design.









Autonomys Network evolved from the Subspace Protocol, the result of three years of dedicated research and development by founders Jeremiah Wagstaff and Nazar Mokrynskyi. Their work culminated in a revolutionary blockchain infrastructure built for the future.





Technical Breakthrough: Subspace is the first protocol to achieve permanent decentralized storage for Web3. Building on this innovation, Autonomys Network introduces a modular computing architecture that enables a scalable and robust blockchain network.





Rebranding: On June 14, 2024, the project officially rebranded from Subspace Protocol to Autonomys Network, signaling its evolution from a storage-focused solution to a comprehensive blockchain platform.









Autonomys Network is driven by the mission to create an open and collaborative ecosystem between AI and blockchain. The project has raised $32.9 million in funding from top-tier investors such as Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Crypto.com





Community Participation: The project has launched seven testnets, attracting over 100,000 "farmers" who have collectively contributed more than 180 PiB of storage (1 PiB ≈ 1 million GB).





Mainnet Launch: On November 6, 2024, Phase 1 of the mainnet launched with a Proof of Time (PoT) ceremony. Using Bitcoin's 869,146th block hash as the genesis anchor, the network saw over 2,000 nodes join within two weeks, with total storage capacity exceeding 140 PiB.









Autonomys Network features a four-layer modular architecture, redefining the boundaries of blockchain performance:





Decentralized Application (dApp) Layer

Enables the creation and deployment of AI-powered Super dApps and on-chain agents with verifiable identities through Autonomys Identity (Auto ID)—a decentralized identity framework designed specifically for seamless human-AI interaction.





Execution Domains

Supports unlimited, configurable execution environments via a distributed computing architecture. These domains facilitate scalable computation, decentralized AI training and inference, and secure agent workflows. By decoupling smart contract execution from the consensus layer and enabling cross-domain communication, the network ensures seamless interoperability across modular, app-specific blockchains (also known as appchains).





Consensus Layer

Built on Proof of Archival Storage (PoAS), this layer delivers verifiable transaction ordering, validation, and settlement. It guarantees a single, immutable state and historical truth for all network participants.





Storage Layer

A Distributed Storage Network (DSN), powered by "farmers" (storage nodes), ensures permanent availability and integrity for massive AI datasets. The network retains the complete blockchain history, making all on-chain data retrievable regardless of size or age.









Decoupled Execution (DecEx)

Separates transaction execution from consensus, allowing independent scaling of throughput and storage while maintaining decentralization and efficiency.





Custom Blockchains (Domains)

Developers can build specialized chains for specific use cases like AI model training or high-frequency trading, reducing congestion on the main chain.





Cross-Chain Interoperability

Compatible with EVM, WASM, and other environments, enabling integration with major ecosystems like Ethereum.





Data Sharding

Distributes data across the network for parallel processing, reducing the workload per node by up to 90%—ideal for large-scale AI training.





Open-Source AI Directory

Establishes a decentralized, censorship-resistant repository for AI resources, encouraging open innovation and collaboration.









Phase 1 (Launched)

Core infrastructure for storage and basic transactions deployed.





Phase 2 (Q1 2025)

Launch of the Domain Layer and Nova EVM testnet; AI3 token transfers become available.





Phase 3 (2026)

Introduction of data sharding for massive scalability, targeting throughput of 1 million TPS—on par with centralized Web2 platforms.









AI3 has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with 65% minted at Phase 1 mainnet launch.





AI3 acts as the network's utility token—used for staking, governance, transaction fees, and block rewards.









Investors, Team, and Foundation: 494.5 million tokens (76.08% of initial supply), with a 4-year linear vesting schedule. Tokens are locked for the first year, followed by monthly releases over 36 months.

Ecosystem Incentives: 155.5 million tokens (23.92%) allocated for testnet rewards, ambassador programs, and more. These tokens have no lock-up period.









Performance Breakthroughs: Through modular design and data sharding, Autonomys eliminates traditional bottlenecks in storage and computation, delivering cost-effective, high-performance AI training on-chain.

Open Ecosystem: With its open-source AI directory and cross-chain support, the network encourages developers to seamlessly integrate AI with DeFi, gaming, and other sectors.

Community Governance: AI3 holders participate in network upgrades and decision-making through on-chain governance—ensuring community-led evolution.









Q: What is Autonomys Network's core positioning? A: It provides high-performance, scalable blockchain infrastructure tailored for AI-powered decentralized applications (dApps).





Q: What are the main use cases for AI3?

A: AI3 is used to pay transaction fees, stake for rewards, vote in governance, and access AI services and developer tools.





Q: How does Autonomys integrate blockchain and AI?

A: Through its modular architecture, which supports AI model deployment, decentralized data storage, and open-source collaboration—creating a platform resistant to censorship and optimized for AI development.









Autonomys Network is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure with its technological advancements—and AI3 is the digital lifeblood connecting users, developers, and AI resources. From data and computation to models and applications, AI3 powers the network's economic engine and propels the synergy between Web3 and AI3. As the mainnet evolves, Autonomys Network is poised to become the essential open-source foundation for the AI era.





