Backed Finance Launches xStocks, Redefining the Tokenization Model for Traditional Assets

The launch of xStocks by Backed Finance marks a breakthrough in the integration of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) . This innovative project is transforming how traditional financial assets are accessed, traded, and integrated into the crypto ecosystem. By tokenizing conventional stocks, xStocks builds an unprecedented bridge between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance.





Officially launched on June 30, 2025, xStocks now offers over 60 tokenized stocks across major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bybit and Kraken, as well as within the DeFi ecosystem on the Solana blockchain. This article provides a comprehensive analysis of the product’s technical architecture, market impact, strategic partnerships, and future potential.









Asset tokenization has evolved from a theoretical concept into a transformative force reshaping global financial markets. The emergence of xStocks embodies years of technological breakthroughs in blockchain infrastructure, clearer regulatory frameworks, and a growing demand for highly accessible financial instruments. By bringing traditional equities onto the blockchain, Backed Finance has created a product that serves both crypto-native users seeking diversified portfolios and traditional investors looking for easier access and new financial possibilities.





The launch of this project comes at a pivotal moment when the crypto market is shifting from speculative trading to practical, real-world applications. Following the value creation brought by stablecoins, tokenized stocks represent the next natural step in using blockchain infrastructure to drive deeper integration with the global financial system.













xStocks is built on the Solana blockchain, chosen for its high throughput, low transaction costs, and mature DeFi ecosystem. Solana’s ability to process thousands of transactions per second while maintaining minimal fees makes it an ideal fit for the high-frequency trading demands of the stock market.





The tokens follow the SPL (Solana Program Library) standard, ensuring seamless integration with mainstream Solana applications such as the Phantom wallet Jupiter aggregator , and various DeFi protocols—without the need for custom development.









One of the core technological pillars of xStocks is its integration with oracle solutions provided by Chainlink . This partnership addresses a critical challenge: accurately and reliably bringing real-world asset prices on-chain.





As the official oracle provider for xStocks, Chainlink has developed a dedicated “xStocks Data Stream” system with the following key capabilities:





High-frequency price updates: Sub-second latency ensures real-time synchronization between on-chain prices and traditional markets

Corporate action verification: Real-time processing of dividends, stock splits, and other corporate events

Cross-chain interoperability: Integration with Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), laying the foundation for future expansion to other blockchains

Proof of Reserves: Transparent verification of underlying assets through Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve protocol





This advanced oracle system enables what the team calls a “CEX-grade user experience with on-chain execution,” bridging the performance gap between centralized and decentralized trading environments.









Each xStocks token is backed 1:1 by its corresponding underlying stock—meaning every tokenized equity is supported by an actual share held in custody by Backed Finance, a licensed financial institution in Europe. This custody model offers several key advantages:





Regulatory compliance: Operates under the European financial regulatory framework, ensuring legal certainty and user protection

Redeemability: In principle, tokens can be redeemed at off-chain market value, supporting price stability

Institutional-grade custody: Professional custody services ensure the security of underlying assets

Transparency: Regular audits and reporting maintain visibility into reserve holdings









In its initial phase, xStocks offers over 60 carefully selected tokenized stocks and ETFs, focusing on high-liquidity, high-recognition assets that meet the needs of both retail and institutional investors. The asset selection strategy reflects deep market insight:









Apple (APPLx): The world’s most valuable company

Microsoft (MSFTx): A giant in cloud computing and software

NVIDIA (NVDAx): Leader in semiconductors and AI

Google / Alphabet (GOOGLx): Dominant force in search and cloud services

Meta (METAx): Social media and metaverse platform









Coinbase (COINx): A leading U.S.-based crypto exchange

MicroStrategy (MSTRx): Known for holding large reserves of Bitcoin

Circle (CRCLx): Issuer of the USDC stablecoin









SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPYx): Broad market index fund

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQx): ETF focused on the technology sector





This strategy demonstrates the project team's precise understanding of user demand—offering access to high-quality, high-volume assets from traditional markets with proven performance.













As one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Kraken’s collaboration with Backed Finance represents a strong endorsement of the xStocks concept. Kraken users across more than 190 countries can now access tokenized stocks directly through the familiar crypto trading interface—bringing institutional-grade infrastructure to global retail investors.









The true innovation of xStocks lies not only in tokenization, but in its seamless integration with DeFi protocols, unlocking entirely new financial use cases:





Kamino Finance: As the largest money market on Solana (with over $2 billion in liquidity), Kamino allows users to borrow against xStocks as collateral or earn yield by lending tokenized stocks—enabling complex financial strategies previously accessible only to institutional investors.

Raydium: Serving as the primary liquidity hub for xStocks on Solana, Raydium enables users to provide liquidity and earn trading fees. Its automated market maker (AMM) model ensures continuous price discovery and deep liquidity pools.

Jupiter: As Solana’s leading decentralized exchange aggregator, Jupiter routes trades across multiple liquidity sources to ensure users receive the best price on xStocks transactions. Its advanced routing algorithms provide highly competitive execution quality.









The formation of the xStocks Alliance reflects a strategic focus on neutrality and broad accessibility rather than platform exclusivity. Alliance members include:

Backed Finance (token issuer and project initiator); Kraken (mainstream crypto exchange); Solana (blockchain infrastructure); AlchemyPay (payment solutions provider); Chainlink (oracle infrastructure provider)





This collaborative model ensures that xStocks evolves as a “public good” asset class that benefits the entire ecosystem, rather than being confined to a single platform or blockchain.













xStocks made a strong market debut, reaching over $2 million in trading volume within hours of launch—highlighting the substantial latent demand in the crypto ecosystem for tokenized stock products.





Several key factors contributed to this strong performance:





Pent-up demand: Crypto users have long sought ways to gain exposure to traditional assets without leaving the crypto ecosystem

24/7 trading: Unlike traditional stock markets, xStocks supports 24/7 trading

Global accessibility: Users can invest in U.S. equities without being restricted by the geographic limitations of traditional brokers

DeFi integration: Immediate access to practical use cases beyond trading through integration with existing DeFi protocols









xStocks employs a hybrid liquidity strategy that combines centralized and decentralized sources:





Centralized exchanges provide deep order books and institutional-grade liquidity

Decentralized protocols support automated market-making and yield opportunities

Cross-protocol arbitrage helps maintain consistent pricing across platforms

This multi-layered approach ensures robust liquidity and efficient price discovery, while offering diverse access points tailored to different user preferences.













As a licensed financial institution in Europe, Backed Finance provides a solid regulatory foundation for xStocks, covering key compliance dimensions:





Licensing requirements: Operates under European financial services regulations, ensuring compliance in asset custody and tokenization

Consumer protection: Regulatory oversight ensures retail investor safeguards, including dispute resolution mechanisms and operational standards

Anti-Money Laundering (AML): Complies with EU AML laws, ensuring proper due diligence and transaction monitoring









Due to the regulatory complexity surrounding tokenized securities, xStocks is currently not available to users in the U.S. and other restricted jurisdictions. This limitation reflects a cautious, compliance-first approach rather than a technical constraint—allowing the product to mature in more permissive environments while reserving room for expansion as regulatory clarity improves.













Compared to conventional online brokers, xStocks offers several distinct advantages:





24/7 trading: Eliminates traditional market hour constraints, enabling continuous trading

Global access: Breaks down geographic barriers, allowing users worldwide to invest in U.S. equities

Low entry barrier: Reduces minimum investment requirements and simplifies account setup

DeFi integration: Enables stock holdings to be used as collateral or to participate in yield strategies









Within the crypto space, xStocks competes with several categories of products:





Stock CFDs (Contracts for Difference): Some crypto exchanges offer CFDs on traditional stocks, but these lack the ownership rights and DeFi composability of xStocks

Synthetic assets: Other protocols create exposure to traditional assets through synthetic mechanisms, though they may lack xStocks' direct backing and regulatory compliance

Traditional ETFs: Crypto-themed ETFs provide partial exposure to traditional assets, but lack xStocks’ granularity in individual stock selection and DeFi integration capabilities













The initial offering of 60+ assets is just the beginning of a broader expansion strategy. Future focus areas include:





International equities: Expanding beyond U.S. stocks to include equities from Europe, Asia, and emerging markets

Fixed income: Introducing tokenized bonds and other debt instruments

Commodities: Adding exposure to precious metals, energy, and agricultural products

Alternative assets: Potential inclusion of real estate investment trusts (REITs), infrastructure, and other alternative investment classes









Cross-chain deployment: Utilizing Chainlink CCIP to deploy xStocks across additional blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, and more

Advanced DeFi functionality: Developing complex financial products such as options, structured products, and automated portfolio management tools

Institutional infrastructure: Enhancing support for large-scale transactions and dedicated custody services tailored to institutional investors









Developer tools: Building APIs and development frameworks to support third-party application integration

Educational resources: Providing comprehensive educational content to help users understand and effectively utilize tokenized assets

Global expansion: Expanding into new regional markets, subject to regulatory approval













The xStocks ecosystem generates value through multiple channels:





Trading fees: Commissions from integrated trading platforms

Custody fees: Charges for holding and managing the underlying assets

DeFi integration revenue sharing: Shared income with DeFi protocol partners

Value-added services: Premium features and institutional service fees









The economic model benefits a wide range of participants:





Token holders: Gain exposure to traditional assets via crypto-native functionality

Liquidity providers: Earn trading fees by contributing liquidity

Protocol partners: Share revenue through integration and service collaboration

Ecosystem growth: Fees support ongoing development and expansion













xStocks takes a significant step toward democratizing access to global equity markets by eliminating traditional barriers:





Geographic access: Enables global users to invest in U.S. stocks without location-based restrictions

Low investment thresholds: Fractional ownership and lower entry points make investing more accessible

24/7 availability: Continuous trading accommodates global time zones and user preferences

Integrated financial services: DeFi integration provides retail users with professional-grade financial tools









The integration of traditional assets with blockchain infrastructure brings multiple efficiency gains:





Faster settlement: Near-instant settlement compared to traditional T+2 timelines

Lower transaction costs: Blockchain efficiency reduces costs of asset transfer and custody

Enhanced transparency: On-chain transactions offer full traceability and auditability

Global liquidity pools: Cross-platform integration creates deeper, more efficient markets









The launch of xStocks by Backed Finance marks a major milestone in the evolution of blockchain-based financial services. By successfully bridging traditional equities with DeFi infrastructure, the project has demonstrated the practical viability of tokenized assets as a mainstream financial product.





With its cutting-edge oracle infrastructure, strong strategic partnerships, and impressive market debut, xStocks shows the potential to fundamentally reshape how individuals and institutions access global equity markets. Its 24/7 availability, global accessibility, and DeFi composability present a value proposition that traditional financial infrastructure struggles to replicate.





However, the long-term success of xStocks will depend on several key factors: sustained regulatory compliance and regional expansion, scalability of its technical infrastructure to handle growing volumes, diversification of asset classes to meet varied investor needs, and ongoing innovation in DeFi integration. The significance of xStocks extends beyond the product itself—it proves that the fusion of traditional finance and decentralized finance is not merely a theoretical vision but a practical reality. This success may catalyze further innovation in the tokenized asset space and accelerate the adoption of blockchain financial infrastructure.





As the project continues to evolve and expand, it stands as a critical case study for the feasibility of tokenized assets becoming a core category in mainstream finance. Early indicators suggest that xStocks has already overcome the technical, regulatory, and market hurdles that have previously impeded tokenization efforts, positioning it as a potential benchmark for next-generation blockchain financial services.





Its ultimate measure of success will lie in its ability to serve millions of users globally under compliant frameworks, expand asset coverage, and continuously innovate to deliver user value that exceeds traditional finance. Early progress shows that the project is steadily advancing toward this ambitious vision—potentially ushering in a new era of tokenized access to global financial markets.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



