Breaking News! Harris Speaks Out for the First Time, Marking a New Chapter in the Crypto Industry!

Against the backdrop of rapid global advancements in financial technology, the cryptocurrency industry is increasingly becoming a focal point of political, economic, and social discussions. With the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaching, Vice President Kamala Harris recently made her first explicit statement on the matter during a fundraising event. She declared that, if elected president, she would be committed to promoting the development of innovative industries such as cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence. This marks Harris's first direct commentary on cryptocurrency as a Democratic presidential candidate. Her statement has garnered widespread attention, signifying a significant shift in her economic policy.









On September 23, Harris made a significant statement at a fundraising event held at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan. She stated, “I will bring together labor, small business founders and innovators and major companies. We will partner together to invest in America’s competitiveness, to invest in America’s future.” This statement not only demonstrates her support for the cryptocurrency industry but also highlights a distinction in her economic policy compared to current President Joe Biden.





The success of this fundraising event further strengthened her campaign's position, raising a total of $27 million, which set a record for the highest single fundraising amount she has achieved as a Democratic candidate. The event attracted numerous prominent politicians and celebrities, demonstrating strong support within her party. This accomplishment not only reflects Harris's personal charisma but also indicates broad recognition of her economic agenda among donors. The $27 million raised gives her a financial advantage in the upcoming contest against Trump, creating more opportunities for future activities.





In recent years, the cryptocurrency industry has experienced rapid growth, attracting significant attention from investors and businesses. However, the regulatory environment remains complex, and many executives and investors have expressed dissatisfaction with current policies, believing they hinder innovation and development. Therefore, Harris's statement brings new hope for the future development of the cryptocurrency industry.





Harris's economic agenda emphasizes innovation and collaboration. She plans to work with various stakeholders to invest in future industries such as semiconductors and clean energy and is committed to creating a secure business environment. This strategy not only aligns with her "Opportunity Economy" vision but also reflects her determination to drive economic growth through technological innovation. She aims to collaborate with small business founders and industry innovators to optimize resource allocation, thereby enhancing America's competitiveness in the global market. Through this approach, Harris seeks to attract more investment, promote technological advancement, and inject new vitality into the economy.





Compared to the Biden administration's relatively cautious approach to cryptocurrency regulation, Harris has demonstrated a more open and supportive attitude, which may attract voters and investors eager for policy change. She has committed to establishing consistent and transparent regulatory rules for the industry, which aims to enhance investor confidence and create a stable environment for industry development. This, in turn, is expected to attract more innovative companies and investors to the U.S. Market.





As the 2024 election approaches, the cryptocurrency industry has become a significant political issue. Many industry executives and investors are seeking to influence candidates' policy directions through political donations and lobbying activities. In this context, Harris's statements are undoubtedly a positive response to the cryptocurrency industry, bringing hope to voters and potentially attracting more financial support. In previous elections, fintech and cryptocurrency have become important sources of donations. If Harris's economic policies gain voter support, they could potentially alter the industry's development trajectory. Both within and outside the industry, there are high expectations for her, particularly regarding regulatory policies, with hopes that she will adopt a more flexible approach.





The rise of cryptocurrency is closely linked to technological advancements. The success of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum has triggered a global investment surge, prompting many countries and regions to explore regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies. With the continuous development of blockchain technology, the cryptocurrency industry has not only demonstrated potential in the financial sector but has also made progress in areas such as supply chain management and smart contracts.





Despite the thriving development of the cryptocurrency industry, it still faces numerous challenges. Market volatility and high risks of fraud are prevalent issues within the industry, requiring investors to exercise particular caution in their decision-making. In this context, reasonable and effective regulation becomes crucial. Harris has explicitly stated that she will protect consumers and investors, a commitment that serves as a positive response to the industry's and stakeholders' calls for regulatory needs. Establishing a transparent and predictable regulatory environment will help enhance investor confidence and promote the healthy development of the industry.





Harris's support for cryptocurrency provides new opportunities for the industry's development. Her statements may prompt more investors to reevaluate the U.S. market and seek new investment opportunities. The future of the cryptocurrency industry will depend on the stability and transparency of policies, as well as how the industry adapts to the evolving regulatory environment. Additionally, Harris's support may foster increased collaboration and innovation within the industry. With government backing, more businesses and entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to participate in the development of the cryptocurrency sector. This process will drive continuous technological advancement while providing better services and protections for consumers and investors.





Harris's initial statements have injected new hope into the cryptocurrency industry, and this policy direction could alter the future economic landscape. As the 2024 election approaches, Harris's economic agenda will continue to attract attention, and the future of cryptocurrency may thus experience renewed vitality.




