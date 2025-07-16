Calculation of Fees in Spot Trading





The rules of spot trading fee collection are that in which the currency market is traded, such a currency is deducted as the fee. And the trading fee is calculated by multiplying the transaction volume by the corresponding fee rate.





The spot trading fee rates on the MEXC platform are 0% for makers and 0.05% for takers.





A maker is an order that does not have a corresponding order in the market to match, and needs to wait for the order before being filled.





A taker is an order that matches the pending order in the market and can be executed immediately.





No trading fee will be charged for unfilled orders and cancellations.









1. For the MX/USDT trading pair, assuming the user is a Maker and buys 1 MX at the price of 5 USDT:





The user's trading fee is 0% * 5 = 0 USDT, which means the user used 5 USDT to buy 1 MX.





2. For the MX/USDT trading pair, assuming the user is a Taker and sells 1 MX to gain 5 USDT:





The user's trading fee is 0.05% * 5 = 0.0025 USDT, which means the user sold 1 MX and finally got 4.9975 USDT.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



