Can TON Regain Its Growth Momentum Under Trump's Promised Plan?

With Trump's election victory, Bitcoin has surged past $90,000, exhibiting a strong bullish trend and reigniting optimism across the cryptocurrency industry. However, rather than focusing solely on the price fluctuations of a single cryptocurrency, the industry's greater anticipation lies in fostering a more diversified ecosystem. In the short term, tokens from various sectors have begun to regain momentum, aligning with broader market trends. Among these, the TON (The Open Network) ecosystem remains a key focus for investors. Despite facing challenges in recent months for various reasons, TON continues to carry high expectations from investors amidst the current market recovery.









Since the arrest of Durov in Paris two months ago, the TON ecosystem appears to have entered a state of crisis—or perhaps a new phase of adjustment. Although Meme projects and mini-games within the ecosystem continue their efforts to attract new users and update activities, astute market participants have sensed a waning of "faith" in the TON ecosystem. For instance, during the market rebound, the SOL token quickly surged past $200, whereas TON's price increase has been noticeably more subdued.





However, it is worth noting that the TON ecosystem is not entirely stagnant. In fact, during this downturn, certain highlights have emerged within the ecosystem. For example, prior to Notcoin's launch, centralized exchanges (CEXs) fiercely competed to capture the TON user market, while the DOGS project successfully reignited enthusiasm within the Telegram community. These developments indicate that as market sentiment improves, tokens within the TON ecosystem are equally poised to rebound.









Amid Trump's cryptocurrency promises, several favorable signals have emerged for TON. Trump has proposed policy measures targeting Bitcoin and advanced "unblocking" policies to encourage greater openness in the U.S. economy toward the cryptocurrency industry. This is particularly beneficial for projects like Telegram and TON, which have long operated under a veil of uncertainty, as they stand to gain increased support and development opportunities. Trump's lenient stance on cryptocurrencies undoubtedly bodes well for TON. Against this backdrop, if the market trend continues upward, the TON ecosystem could potentially embrace new growth opportunities.





In reality, the development of public blockchains often requires several cycles, especially when competition is fierce, making it difficult for projects to achieve breakthroughs in the short term. However, in the long run, TON's infrastructure and market demand still possess strong growth potential. For example, although Solana has experienced volatility over the past few years, it has achieved significant success due to the advantages of its high-speed blockchain. Whether TON can replicate this model, particularly under more favorable policy conditions, will determine whether it can experience explosive growth again in the future.









The growth trajectory of TON shares many similarities with public blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana. The development of public blockchains generally follows a predictable pattern: First, the rapid growth of ecosystem projects, followed by an explosion in TVL (Total Value Locked), and finally, the maturation of DEXs (Decentralized Exchanges) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance).





Growth of Ecosystem Project Tokens

Both Ethereum and Solana underwent a significant issuance of tokens for ecosystem projects in their early stages. This token boom injected vitality into public blockchain ecosystems. TON also went through this phase in the past, especially in terms of token popularity and price growth, which attracted a large number of users.





TVL Growth

TVL is a key metric for measuring public blockchain growth, as it directly reflects the liquidity of on-chain assets and user activity. During Ethereum's DeFi Summer, TVL increased by over 100 times, and Solana experienced similar growth in 2023. Currently, TON's TVL is around $700 million. While it has experienced some retracement, its growth potential remains substantial.





Diversity of the DEX and DeFi Ecosystem

The development of DEX and DeFi platforms on public blockchains such as Solana and Ethereum has fostered the diversity of on-chain interactions and contributed to the maturity of the ecosystem. The TON ecosystem, however, is still in its early stages in this regard, particularly in terms of DEX functionality. Enhancing the functionality of DEX platforms and enriching DeFi applications will be key to TON's future development.









Despite facing some challenges in the current market downturn, TON still holds significant development potential in the long-term growth trajectory of public blockchains. TON's performance and scalability are on par with Solana, but its ecosystem's DEX and DeFi functionalities remain underdeveloped. Fortunately, TON's developers and community are already working on solutions to address this issue.





For example, PixelSwap by LayerPixel is the first step taken to address the limitations of DEX within the TON ecosystem. By seamlessly integrating with Telegram Mini Apps, PixelSwap offers more refined trading functionalities, helping TON attract users more effectively. Additionally, drawing on the successful experiences of Solana and Ethereum, TON can further enrich its ecosystem applications, enhance DeFi functionalities, and boost its TVL and transaction volume.









Despite facing certain challenges, TON still holds the potential to become the next "Solana" based on the industry's development trends. With the market's supportive stance on cryptocurrency through favorable policies, TON may experience a second wave of growth driven by both policy and technological advancements. Much like Solana and Ethereum, TON will go through a cycle from stagnation to prosperity. As long as its ecosystem continues to evolve and its DEX and DeFi functionalities are enhanced, the future of TON remains promising.





