Cat Day Extravaganza! A Rundown of Popular Cat Meme Tokens





In the realm of meme tokens, dog-themed tokens like DOGE and SHIB have long dominated. However, with the continuous evolution of the meme token market, cat-inspired meme tokens are beginning to make their mark, aiming to capture a leading position in the crypto market.





With International Cat Day (August 8) approaching, data from CoinGecko on August 7 shows that the top ten cat-themed meme tokens by market cap are MEW, POPCAT, MOG, PURR, MICHI, WEN, GINNAN, TOSHI, MANEKI, and CWIF. We have gathered some of the most talked-about projects for you to check out.

















Cat in a Dog's World (MEW) is a cat-themed meme token on the Solana network, aiming to reclaim leadership in crypto space from dog-themed tokens. By focusing on a cat-centric narrative, MEW challenges the popular trend of dog-themed tokens, introducing a competitive storyline between cats and dogs in the crypto world.





The total supply of MEW tokens is 88.88 billion, with 90% allocated to liquidity pools and the remaining 10% airdropped to the Solana community. All users who purchased the second-generation Solana phone, SAGA2, received this airdrop, valued at half the phone's price. MEW is currently the most discussed and highest-valued cat-themed token.





MEW's development plan includes ongoing efforts to boost its visibility and liquidity in the crypto market, attracting more investors and users to participate. The team will continuously enhance the token's features and ecosystem to strengthen its competitiveness and meet user needs.





According to CoinGecko data, as of the time of writing, MEW is priced at $0.00591, with a 24-hour trading volume of $200,591,125 and a total market cap of $530,517,110.













Popcat is inspired by a cat named Oatmeal. Its owner shared two photos, one showing a slight, closed-mouth smile, and the other humorously edited to have a wide-open mouth. A friend of Oatmeal's owner combined these photos into a video with sound effects, which quickly went viral online.





Popcat mainly attracts users through an interactive clicking game where each click increases data. It also introduces a competitive element, allowing users to view click counts from different countries and regions on the website's leaderboard.





POPCAT is a meme token with no intrinsic value or economic return expectations. The token is primarily for entertainment purposes, with no taxation, and is fully community-owned.





According to CoinGecko data, as of the time of writing, POPCAT is priced at $0.5066, with a 24-hour trading volume of $90,620,620 and a total market cap of $498,374,841.













Mog Coin defines itself as the first cultural token on the internet. The project originated from a joke among friends and was launched via Uniswap V2 LP, ensuring a fair launch, in the summer of 2023. Mog Coin aims to create an ecosystem that blends cryptocurrency with meme culture, striving to be a leader in defining cultural aspects within the crypto world. The token encourages users to share, create, and understand memes, fostering connections among users.





The project's native token, MOG, is an ERC-20 token and is a leading project among cat-themed meme tokens. The total supply of MOG is 420.69 trillion, with approximately 360.45 trillion currently in circulation. MOG incorporates deflationary and burn mechanisms, which are designed to increase the value of the remaining tokens over time. Additionally, MOG supports cross-chain transfers between Ethereum and Bitcoin networks, enhancing its utility and expanding the token's application.





According to CoinGecko data, as of the time of writing, MOG is priced at $0.0(5)1284, with a 24-hour trading volume of $46,207,218 and a total market cap of $462,204,083.













Michi is inspired by a cat that stands on its hind legs. The project has expressed its desire to continuously use the Michi image for secondary creations through its official website and Twitter channels. The total supply of MICHI tokens is approximately 560 million, with the LP burned.





According to CoinGecko data, as of the time of writing, MICHI is priced at $0.1906, with a 24-hour trading volume of $16,759,905 and a total market cap of $104,320,161.













WEN is a meme token associated with Jupiter, a DeFi aggregation platform on Solana, and its properties stem from the community’s anticipation and desire for potential airdrops.





Jupiter's co-founder, Meow, noted that the community frequently inquired about “Wen Token” or “Wen airdrop”. In response, Meow created a poem that was minted as an NFT and split into one trillion fragments, which are the currently circulating WEN tokens.





The WEN token primarily carries the investment value of user sentiment and does not have extensive project development plans or roadmaps. The difference lies in WEN's innovation as the first community token created by splitting an NFT, making it the first NFT to meet the WNS NFT standard. Additionally, WEN tokens have been distributed to over a million active Solana wallet users, reflecting a principle of equitable distribution.





According to CoinGecko data, as of the time of writing, WEN is priced at $0.00008941, with a 24-hour trading volume of $15,410,677 and a total market cap of $65,363,964.













MANEKI is a meme token based on the Japanese "Maneki-neko" or lucky cat image. According to legend, it is a leader with a millennium of wisdom and power, capable of bringing wealth to its followers. MANEKI symbolizes good fortune, success, wealth, wisdom, and leadership.





The total supply of MANEKI tokens is approximately 8.89 billion, with 10% allocated for airdrops. The remaining tokens are distributed fairly, with no presale or team allocation, ensuring equal participation opportunities for all users. This fairness is a key factor in attracting user involvement.





According to CoinGecko data, as of the time of writing, MANEKI is priced at $0.004994, with a 24-hour trading volume of $20,692,753 and a total market cap of $43,913,717.









