Common Account-Related Issues FAQ



















On the W eb: On the Security . Under Mobile Verification or Email Verification , click Change on the right, click Reset Security Verification ? , and follow the on-screen instructions. On the official login page , enter your account and password, then click the profile icon in the top right corner of the homepage and go to. Underor, clickon the right, click, and follow the on-screen instructions.

On the App: On the login page, enter your account and password, then tap the profile icon in the top left corner and go to Security, select Mobile Verification or Email Verification, choose Reset Security Verification?, and follow the on-screen instructions.





Please prepare the following information and send it to our customer service team at [email protected] , or provide it to our online support. After verifying the information, MEXC will complete the unlinking within 1–3 business days.

1）Reason for the change

2）Previous email/mobile number

3）New email/mobile number

4）Recent transaction history, deposit/withdrawal records, or commonly used login addresses

5）Photo of you holding your ID and a paper note (including the reason for change, UID, MEXC logo, date, and signature)









Your account may be temporarily locked under the following scenarios:

After 5 consecutive incorrect password attempts during login, your account will be locked for 2 hours.

After 10 consecutive incorrect password attempts during login, your account will be locked for 24 hours.





Forgot Password to reset your password. If you cannot reset your password due to loss of verification credentials, follow the prompts to request a If you wish to unlock your account earlier, follow the instructions on the login page and clickto reset your password. If you cannot reset your password due to loss of verification credentials, follow the prompts to request a security verification reset

















On the Web: On the MEXC homepage, click the profile icon in the top right corner, select Security , choose either Mobile Verification or Email Verification and click Set Up on the right. Follow the instructions on the page to complete the process.

On the App: On the MEXC app homepage, tap the profile icon in the top left corner, select Security, tap Mobile Verification or Email Verification, and follow the instructions on the page to complete the process.









If the original mobile number/email is accessible:

On the Web: On the Security , choose either Mobile Verification or Email Verification , and click Change on the right. Follow the instructions on the page to complete the process. On the web homepage , click the profile icon in the top right corner, select, choose eitheror, and clickon the right. Follow the instructions on the page to complete the process.

On the App: On the App homepage, tap the profile icon in the top left corner, select Security, tap Mobile Verification or Email Verification, and follow the instructions on the page to complete the process.









If the original mobile number/email is inaccessible:

On the Web: On the Security , go to Mobile Verification or Email Verification , and click Change , then Reset Security Verification ? . Follow the instructions on the page to complete the process. On the web homepage , click the profile icon in the top right corner, select, go toor, and click, then. Follow the instructions on the page to complete the process.

On the App: On the App homepage, tap the profile icon in the top left corner, select Security, click Mobile Verification or Email Verification, then tap Reset Security Verification?, and follow the instructions on the page to complete the process.

Note: After changing your mobile number/email, withdrawals and OTC trading will be temporarily restricted for 24 hours.













Please email [email protected] to request to change or unlink your email. MEXC will process your request within 24 hours. The following information is required:

1）Description of the issue

2）MEXC account details (mobile number, email account, or UID)

3）New email address (Please ensure it can send and receive emails. If you are unable to receive emails or verification codes, it may cause issues with completing withdrawal steps in the future)

4）Recent transaction history, asset holdings, deposit/withdrawal records, and common login locations

5）A photo of you holding your ID along with a handwritten note (including the MEXC logo, reason for the change, account details, date, and your signature). The date must match the application date.

6）If you have not completed KYC verification, please provide a screenshot of a transfer from the sending platform to MEXC (the screenshot must show the TxID, amount, and time). This is not required if no deposit records are available









[email protected] to request to change or unlink your mobile number. MEXC will complete the request within 24 hours. The required information is as follows: Please send an email toto request to change or unlink your mobile number. MEXC will complete the request within 24 hours. The required information is as follows:

1）Description of the issue

2）MEXC account details (mobile number, email account, or UID)

3）New mobile number

4）Recent transaction history, asset holdings, deposit/withdrawal records, and common login locations

5）A photo of you holding your ID along with a handwritten note, including the MEXC logo, reason for the change, old and new mobile number, date, and your signature. The date must match the application date

6）If you have not completed KYC verification, please provide a screenshot of a transfer from the sending platform to MEXC (the screenshot must show the TxID, amount, and time). This is not required if no deposit records are available









Each mobile number/email can only be registered or linked to one MEXC account. If you see this message, it means your mobile number/email is already linked to another MEXC account. If you have forgotten your MEXC account/login password, you can click on Forgot Password on the login page to retrieve your account information.













On the Web: Click the profile icon in the top right corner of the homepage, select Security , then Google Authenticat or Code on the right, click Set Up and follow the on-screen instructions.

On the App: Tap the profile icon in the top left corner of the homepage, select Security, tap Google Authenticator, then follow the on-screen instructions.





"Linking Google Authenticator". For more details, refer to









On the Web: Click the profile icon in the top right corner of the homepage, select Security , then Google Authenticat or Code on the right, click Remove and follow the on-screen instructions.

On the App: Tap the profile icon in the top left corner of the homepage, select Security, tap Google Authenticator, then follow the on-screen instructions.





"How to Unlink Google Authenticator from MEXC". For more details, refer to









On the Web: Click the profile icon in the top right corner of the homepage, select Security . Click Google Authenticat or Code on the right, click Remove → Reset Security Verification ? , select Reset Google Authenticator and follow the on-screen instructions.

On the App: Tap the profile icon in the top left corner of the homescreen, select Security, tap Google Authenticator → Reset Security Verification?, click Reset Google Authenticator and follow the on-screen instructions.





"How to Unlink Google Authenticator from MEXC". After submitting your request to reset Google Authenticator, MEXC's official customer service will review your application within 1 business day. Once approved, your original Google Authenticator will be unlinked. For more details, refer to









On Your Old Phone: Open the Google Authenticator app, tap the ≡ icon in the top left corner, click Transfer Accounts, export part or all of the codes you wish to transfer, then generate a QR code and wait for scanning.





On Your New Phone: Open the Google Authenticator app, tap the + icon in the bottom right corner, click Scan QR Code, and scan the QR code generated by the old phone and complete the transfer.

"How to Transfer Google Authenticator for MEXC to a New Mobile Phone". For more details, refer to









1）If you have multiple accounts linked to Google Authenticator on your phone, ensure that you are entering the code corresponding to your MEXC registered email.





2）Ensure that you have installed the correct Google Authenticator app. iOS users can search for "Authenticator App" on the App Store, and Android users can search for "Google Authenticator" on Google Play to download it.





3）Google Authenticator codes are valid for only 30 seconds. Please ensure that you enter and submit the code within 30 seconds.





4）Ensure that your phone's time is accurately synchronized with the standard time for your time zone.





Reset Security Verification? and following the on-screen instructions. If you have reviewed the above reasons and the Google Authenticator error persists, you can apply to reset Google Authentication on the MEXC web or through the MEXC App by clicking/tappingand following the on-screen instructions.





On the Web: Click the profile icon in the top right corner of the homepage, select Security , choose Mobile Verification or Email Verification on the right, click Change → Reset Security Verification? , and follow the on-screen instructions.

On the App: Tap the profile icon in the top left corner of the homepage, select Security, choose Mobile Verification or EmailVerification, then tap Reset Security Verification?, and follow the on-screen instructions.





Note: After modifying or unlinking your Google Authenticator, crypto and fiat withdrawals will be restricted for 24 hours.













You can try the following methods to resolve the issue:

Clear your browser cache

Switch to another browser

Use the App to obtain the verification code

If the above methods do not work and you are still unable to receive the verification code, you can contact Customer Service for assistance.









If you are unable to receive the email verification code, please follow the troubleshooting steps below:

1）Check your spam folder for the verification email.

2）Verify that the email you are viewing is the one registered with your account.

3）Ensure that your email can send and receive messages properly.

4）Allow the email verification countdown to complete before requesting a new verification code.

If none of the above solutions work, you can add MEXC's email domain or address to your whitelist and try requesting the verification code again.

"Why Am I Unable to Receive Email Notifications From MEXC?". For more details, please refer to









If you registered your account using Apple ID and selected the "Hide My Email" option, a private email address is used. This private email may experience delays or issues receiving the verification code promptly.





For a smoother experience, we recommend changing the linked email to one you actively use. Follow these steps to make the change:





On the Web: Click the profile icon in the top right corner of the homepage, select Security , click Email Verification → Change , and follow the instructions on the page to complete the process.

On the App: Tap the profile icon in the top left corner of the homepage, select Security, tap Email Verification, and follow the instructions on the page to complete the process.













To ensure the security of your account and prevent malicious account closures, you need to submit a photo with your identification and answer the following questions in an email to [email protected] . We will review the information provided.





Please take a photo of you holding your ID and a handwritten note with the following text "Today is [date]. I request to delete my MEXC account ([email/phone number]), and I confirm the abandonment of all assets in this account." Please also provide the following information:

1）Account UID and the approximate registration date

2）Approximate date of the last transaction made with this account

3）Approximate date of the last deposit or withdrawal

4）List of cryptocurrencies previously held in this account

5）Usual login locations for this account

6）Reason for account closure





Please note that account deletion is an irreversible action, so we would like to highlight the following points:

Ensure all submitted information is accurate. Providing incorrect details may result in the inability to process your account deletion request.

Once the account is deleted, you will lose access to it permanently.

All data and assets in the account will be lost.

Some shared information (e.g., transaction records with other users) will be deleted from your account, but other users may still be able to access related information in their accounts. Due to legal record-keeping requirements, we may retain some of your information, but MEXC guarantees your information’s security. You can find more details in the " MEXC User Agreement ."





Once your account deletion request is submitted and the documentation is verified, MEXC will process the request within 15 business days. We appreciate your patience and understanding.





Note: Once you submit your account deletion request, the MEXC team will review your documents and contact you via email to confirm the details. Please respond within three days of receiving the email. Failure to reply within this timeframe will result in your request being considered canceled.









After completing the account deletion process, if the phone number/email is not used by another account, you may re-register with the same email or phone number.





Note: After re-registering following account deletion, you may be restricted from participating in certain activities according to MEXC platform rules.









Once the account deletion request is submitted, MEXC staff will review the application and contact you by email to confirm the deletion. Please reply within three days of receiving the email to confirm the account deletion. Once the information is verified, the account will be deleted within 15 business days. You will receive an email notification once your account is deleted.









After receiving your account deletion request, the MEXC team will review the submitted information.





If your information is accurate, you will receive a second confirmation email. Simply reply to that email with "Confirm Deletion." There is no need to create a new email. Once confirmed, your account will be deleted within 15 business days.









Please confirm if you have already replied to the second confirmation email with "Confirm Deletion". If you have not replied, the account deletion request will not be processed.









Account deletion cannot be processed if the account balance exceeds 5 USDT. Please withdraw your assets before submitting an account deletion request.









If the account is frozen and the balance is less than 5 USDT, you can apply for account deletion.









Deleting your account will not affect the permissions of your other accounts, as the deletion request applies only to the specific account you requested. After the account is deleted, the associated email or phone number can still be used to register a new account, but it will not be eligible for new user promotions.





Note: Deleting the main account will result in the deletion of all associated sub-accounts.









Affiliate accounts currently cannot be deleted. However, you can set the commission rate to 0%. If the Affiliate user's main account is deleted, the corresponding Affiliate account will also be deleted.









For iOS: Go to Home, tap the profile icon in the top left corner, select Switch Account, swipe left on the target account to display the delete option, then tap Delete Selected to remove the login ID.





For Android: Go to Home, tap the profile icon in the upper left corner, select Switch Account, long press on the account to bring up a confirmation window, then tap Confirm to remove the login ID.













On the Web: Click the profile icon in the top right corner of the homepage, select Security , scroll down to Devices and Activities → Freeze Account , click Freeze , and follow the instructions on the page.

On the App: Tap the profile icon in the top left corner of the homepage, select Security, tap Manage Account→ Freeze Account, and follow the instructions on the page.





Please note that after freezing your account, the following functionalities will be restricted:

1）You will be unable to log into your account until it is unfrozen by customer service.

2）All trading and login functions will be disabled.

3）All API keys associated with your account will be deactivated.

4）To unfreeze the account, you will need to contact customer service.













You can follow the steps below to troubleshoot the issue:





1）Confirm Account Information: Ensure that you are logged into the correct account. Check your UID, email address, or phone number.





2）Delisted Tokens: If the asset is a delisted token, you can uncheck the Hide Small Balances option in your Spot account, then search for the token name to check its status.





Renamed Tokens: If the token has been renamed, you can search for the token name in the 3）If the token has been renamed, you can search for the token name in the Announcement Center to see the latest updates about the project.





4）Check Small Balances: Uncheck Hide Small Balances in your Spot account and search for the token to check its status.





5）Review Login and Withdrawal Records: Review your login and withdrawal records. If you identify unauthorized activity or suspect asset loss, it is recommended to report the incident to the police and submit a law enforcement request for assistance from the platform.





6）Enhance Account Security: Update your login password to enhance account security, and review your recent login activities for any unauthorized access.





If you have any other questions, please click on Customer Service to contact online customer service for assistance.









On the Web: Click on the profile icon in the top right corner of the homepage, go to Settings , find Currency , then select your preferred currency.

On the App: Tap on the profile icon in the top left corner of the homepage, go to Settings, tap Currency, then select your preferred currency.









On the Web: Click on Wallets → Overview in the dropdown, below Estimated Balance , click ▼ next to your balance's currency equivalent, and select your local currency.

On the App: Tap Wallets on the homepage. Under Total Value, click ▼ next to your balance's currency equivalent, and choose your local currency.













There are two types of sub-accounts:

API Sub- A ccount: This type of sub-account does not support direct login and is solely used for API trading.

Individual Sub-Account: This type of sub-account can only be logged in via the web and requires email verification.









The process for resetting the password of a sub-account is the same as that for the main account. Follow the steps below:





On the Web: Log in to the sub-account. Click on the profile icon in the top right corner, select Security , go to Advanced Security → Login Password , and click Change .

On the App: This feature is currently not supported.





On the Web: Log in to the main account. Click the profile icon → Sub-Account Management . You will see your sub-account details undert Account Management . Locate Action , hover your mouse over ... and click Change Password .

On the App: This feature is not currently supported.









To log in to both the main account and sub-account simultaneously, you can either use different browsers or access the platform through two separate website domains.

Available Domains:





You can create up to 30 API sub-accounts.





No, KYC verification is not supported for sub-accounts.









Currently, MEXC only supports transferring assets from the main account to the sub-account and does not support on-chain transfers to sub-accounts.





Step 1: Click on the profile icon and click Sub-Account Management.

Step 2: Under Sub-Account Management, click Asset Management→ Transfer.

Step 3: Select the appropriate account, enter the asset type and quantity, and click Transfer.













On the Web: Click on the profile icon in the top right corner of the homepage and click Identification to view your KYC information.

On the App: Tap the profile icon in the top left corner, then click the > next to your nickname to view your KYC information.









A MEXC account allows a maximum of 3 attempts per day for primary or advanced KYC verification. If you receive a notification indicating that you’ve exceeded the daily limit, please try again after 24 hours.









Currently, deleting KYC information is not supported. If you have completed identity verification but noticed an error in your details, please contact Customer Service for assistance.









Once the KYC identity verification application has been submitted for re-verification, the relevant team typically takes about 3 working days to complete the review.









If you receive this notification during the KYC verification process, it indicates that your identity verification has already been completed on a different account. According to MEXC's policy, each user's identity verification information can only be associated with three MEXC accounts.









Primary KYC Verification: The Primary KYC verification process enables you to verify your identity by uploading identification documents and providing the necessary document information. Upon successfully completing Primary KYC verification, the 24-hour withdrawal limit is set at 80 BTC.

Advanced KYC Verification: Advanced KYC verification involves a live face recognition process. Once successfully completed, the 24-hour withdrawal limit increases to 200 BTC.









Self-Service Update





If you need to update your identity verification information for fiat or other platform services, please click this link to submit the request for self-service. The review process typically takes up to 24 hours. Please note that only accounts with Advanced KYC Verification are eligible for self-service updates. Self-service updates for Primary KYC Verification are currently not supported.





Manual Update





If a name change or other significant update is required, please submit the necessary documents for verification. MEXC will review your request and revoke the current KYC verification. After approval, you can reapply for KYC verification using your updated identification.





1）Proof of Identity: A photo of yourself holding your new identification document along with a handwritten note. The photo must clearly show your face.

2）Handwritten Note Details: It should include UID, application date, and reason for the manual update.









Please contact customer service and provide the following information. Once the information is verified, MEXC will assist you in resetting your current KYC verification:





Proof of Identity: A photo of yourself holding your new identification document along with a handwritten note. The photo must clearly show your face.

Handwritten Note Details: It should include UID, application date, and reason for the manual update.









MEXC does not currently support converting an individual KYC (Primary or Advanced) to an institutional KYC, nor does it support converting an institutional KYC to an individual KYC for the same account.









Yes, each company registration number can be used to complete Institutional KYC for only one MEXC account.









To enhance the security of your account and assets, please complete KYC verification before proceeding with Spot or Futures trading. Thank you for your understanding and support.





1）Before completing KYC verification, you still have a trading limit of up to 1,000 USDT (or the equivalent in other tokens). If this limit is used up, please complete the verification process promptly.













Before completing KYC, you still have a trading limit of up to 1,000 USDT (or the equivalent in other tokens). If this limit is used up, please complete the verification process promptly. MEXC strongly recommends completing KYC to continue using products and services on the platform.





Application for Return page. If you are unable to complete KYC, you can apply to return your restricted funds by filling out the required information on thepage.









Before completing KYC, you still have a trading limit of up to 1,000 USDT (or the equivalent in other tokens). If this limit is used up, please complete the verification process promptly. MEXC strongly recommends completing KYC to continue using products and services on the platform.





Withdrawal Appeal Form on the official website, filling in the required information to apply for withdrawal. Once your appeal is approved, your account will be in "reduce-only" mode, limiting access to only withdrawal and close position permissions. Other account features will no longer be accessible. If you are unable to complete KYC, you can submit aon the official website, filling in the required information to apply for withdrawal. Once your appeal is approved, your account will be in "reduce-only" mode, limiting access to only withdrawal and close position permissions. Other account features will no longer be accessible.













MEXC reserves the right to refuse registration applications from users in jurisdictions that do not meet international anti-money laundering standards or from users who may be considered politically exposed persons. We reserve the right to suspend or terminate trading at any time if suspicious transactions are detected. However, this does not constitute a breach of our obligations or responsibilities to you.





As of now, MEXC reserves the right to refuse trading or registration applications from users in the following countries or regions: Canada, mainland China, Cuba, Crimea, Donetsk, Hong Kong, Iran, Luhansk, North Korea, Sevastopol, Singapore, Sudan, Syria, the United Kingdom, and the United States (collectively referred to as "Restricted Countries or Regions").





The above list of restricted countries or regions is not exhaustive, and MEXC may adjust the list at any time. For more information, please refer to the " User Agreement ."









To comply with local government regulatory requirements, MEXC currently does not provide services to users attempting to log in or complete KYC verification from certain locations.

For more details, please refer to the User Agreement









Currently, MEXC supports the following types of KYC documents for Nigerian users: national ID, driver's license, voter's card, or international passport.









For Institutional KYC, the ultimate beneficial owner/shareholder of the company must not be a citizen of a country or region restricted by MEXC. For further details, please refer to the User Agreement









User Agreement and follow the guidelines for proper registration and account usage. Users from countries or regions where services have been discontinued are only able to withdraw their personal assets and cannot participate in any transactions. MEXC recommends that you withdraw your assets as soon as possible. The exact account closure timeline will be communicated separately. For more information, please refer to the MEXCand follow the guidelines for proper registration and account usage.













Please contact Customer Service and provide the following information:





1）A screenshot of the wallet/account transfer record, transaction ID, transfer address, and a detailed explanation of how it relates to the case.





2）Complete KYC verification on MEXC to ensure the provided information is legitimate and free from any falsification, fabrication, or defamation.





3）If the above information is verified, the platform will temporarily freeze the suspected account (for 24 hours) and recommends that you report the case to the police immediately.





4）After submitting the information, report to the police within 48 hours and provide the filed police report or case receipt. If the required proof is not provided, the platform will assess the situation and may consider unfreezing the funds.





5）If law enforcement officers require the platform’s assistance in the investigation, please email us at [email protected] . The email must include the identity proof of the officer handling the case, proof of case registration, and the investigation documents (evidence request notice), along with a clear statement of the required information.





6）The platform will directly liaise with the judicial authorities handling the case and cooperate with law enforcement officers during the investigation.



