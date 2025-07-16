Defi App (HOME): The Next-Generation DeFi Portal Redefining On-Chain Financial Experiences

As DeFi enters a new stage of large-scale adoption, users' demands for product experience, security, cross-chain compatibility, and ease of operation continue to rise. In response to these market needs, Defi App (HOME) has emerged. As a forward-looking on-chain financial gateway, Defi App is dedicated to creating a "for everyone" Web3 portal that breaks down on-chain operation barriers, lowers the user entry threshold, and promotes mainstream adoption of DeFi.









Based on the concept of "universal chain abstraction" and incorporating biometric security technology, Defi App enables truly one-click cross-chain trading and asset management. Without the need for bridging, KYC, or gas fees, users can freely switch between multiple chains and devices, easily transferring assets, earning yields, and trading derivatives, significantly improving the efficiency and security of on-chain operations.





The greatest advantage of Defi App lies in its powerful aggregation capability. The platform integrates multiple mainstream DeFi protocols and services, covering asset management, cross-chain bridging, DEX trading, yield aggregation, liquidity mining, and more. Users can complete all on-chain operations through a single interface without having to frequently switch among multiple dApps, which significantly reduces the learning curve and entry barrier.





The platform introduces a "smart account" architecture and supports account abstraction, allowing users to enhance their experience through social login, automated strategy settings, and batch execution of multiple transactions. This design not only increases flexibility but also drives the user-friendly development of Web3 products.









Defi App's functionality is designed to address the needs of users at all levels, ensuring a "one-stop on-chain financial experience." Whether you are new to the crypto world or an experienced user seeking efficiency and strategy, you will find the right tools and services here. The platform's key features include:





Fiat Deposits Without KYC: Create a wallet and Create a wallet and purchase assets such as BTC and ETH with fiat currency without undergoing identity verification, lowering the entry barrier for new users.

Cross-Chain Token Swap: Support for asset swaps between EVM, Solana and other mainstream chains, without gas fees greatly simplifies the cross-chain process.

AI Assistant Jarvis: The built-in AI assistant, Jarvis, helps users optimize asset allocation, find the best trading routes, and offers operational advice for newcomers.

Decentralized Derivatives Trading: Provide perpetual futures trading functionality to meet the needs of advanced users.

Liquidity Mining and Lending Services (coming soon): The platform will soon offer automated yield aggregation and on-chain lending features, further expanding the range of DeFi scenarios.









Defi App is expected to launch its native token HOME in early Q2 2025. The token will cover platform permissions, governance rights, fee discounts, and ecosystem incentive mechanisms.





Token Mechanism Design: HOME is designed to enhance user activity through a "Use-equals-empowerment" model, while supporting cross-chain circulation to boost overall liquidity and usability.

Funding and Token Allocation: The project previously completed financing at a valuation of USD 100 million, selling 400 million HOME tokens (accounting for 4% of the total supply). In the future, 3% of the tokens will be offered publicly to non-U.S. compliant users.









As a global leading cryptocurrency trading platform, MEXC has become the preferred choice for the HOME project due to its strong liquidity support, diverse asset offerings, low fee strategy, and excellent user experience. Investors can easily acquire HOME tokens through MEXC and participate in its future ecosystem development.





Trading Steps:

1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or the official website

2) Search for the HOME token in the search bar and select either spot or contract trading for HOME.

3) Choose your order type, input the quantity, price, and other parameters, and complete your trade.





MEXC has strong foresight and resource integration capabilities for emerging projects. By supporting the growth of high-quality Web3 projects over the long term, it serves as an essential platform for investors to allocate potential assets.





Disclaimer: This material does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously, as all investment actions are the sole responsibility of the user.