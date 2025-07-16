DeFi Trend Analysis: Bitcoin's All-Time High Unlocks New Opportunities

With Bitcoin prices soaring past the $97,848.88 milestone, approaching the $100,000 mark, the cryptocurrency market has once again become the center of global attention. Against this backdrop, DeFi (Decentralized Finance), an essential component of the Web3 ecosystem, is experiencing unprecedented development opportunities.













Since the rise of DeFi in the summer of 2020, trading volume on DEXs (Decentralized Exchanges) has continued to climb. As of 2024, over $169 billion in assets are locked in thousands of DeFi protocols. The staking ratio of ETH on the Ethereum network is particularly notable, increasing from 11% two years ago to 29%.













The DeFi landscape in 2024 has been a rollercoaster of growth and innovation. Early in the year, trends like Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) and projects such as Pendle ignited a surge of market enthusiasm. While the initial hype settled, the potential for growth in the LSD and Liquid Restaking (LRT) sectors remains stronger than ever. Restaking projects like EigenLayer have injected nearly $20 billion into the LRT space, driving diversification across the DeFi ecosystem. Additionally, Pendle has dominated the yield market, with its market cap skyrocketing by nearly fourfold since January, cementing its position as a key player in the industry.





DeFi's Total Value Locked (TVL) has seen remarkable momentum throughout the year, beginning at $50 billion, peaking at $120 billion, and stabilizing at around $110 billion today. The LSD sector leads the pack in market share, followed closely by lending and decentralized exchanges (DEX). These sectors are continuously innovating, driving the DeFi market forward and providing investors with unparalleled opportunities to diversify their portfolios. 2024 is proving to be a pivotal year for DeFi, with its ongoing evolution creating new possibilities for the market and investors alike.









While some may believe that DeFi has reached maturity, it is, in fact, still in a phase of rapid development. DeFi is no longer limited to basic lending and trading functions but is actively exploring broader and more diversified applications, with the potential to redefine traditional finance.





Cross-Chain Solutions: As the number of DeFi projects grows, cross-chain technology is becoming essential. It aims to break down barriers between blockchains, enabling seamless asset and data flow, thereby creating a more open and interconnected DeFi ecosystem.





Yield Management and Optimization: In the DeFi space, managing and optimizing yield is crucial. The rise of automated market makers (AMMs) and yield aggregators allows investors to speculate on or hedge future returns without selling underlying assets. This not only enhances capital efficiency but also delivers risk-adjusted returns that are difficult to match in traditional finance.





Integration of Derivatives Trading and Lending: Derivatives trading in DeFi is gaining significant momentum, especially with lending services directly integrated into DEXs. This integration provides traders with a seamless experience to utilize borrowed assets for derivatives trading or hedging positions.





Tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA): As real-world assets such as real estate, commodities, and stocks are tokenized, DeFi's influence is expanding beyond the blockchain. This not only unlocks the liquidity of traditionally illiquid assets but also introduces new collateral options for DeFi lending.





Blockchain-Based Credit Scoring: DeFi is rewriting the rules of credit with protocol-based systems. These systems use blockchain-native data, such as transaction history, staking behavior, and governance participation, to assess creditworthiness. This decentralized approach enables a more inclusive credit market.





Evolution of Layer 2 Technology: The rapid growth of DeFi has brought challenges like on-chain congestion and high transaction fees. As a result, Layer 2 scalability solutions are becoming increasingly important. By offloading transactions to secondary networks, Layer 2 reduces the burden on the mainnet, increases throughput, and lowers system costs. Ethereum's Dencun upgrade has significantly reduced transaction fees on Layer 2, laying a solid foundation for the further development of DeFi.





Integration of Artificial Intelligence and DeFi: The application of AI technology will make DeFi market trading systems more intelligent, helping investors better manage their assets and seize more investment opportunities.





The Rise of Restaking Mechanisms: Restaking is emerging as a new trend in the DeFi space. It allows users to put any yield-bearing assets at risk to provide collateral for other protocols. This mechanism significantly enhances the flexibility and security of DeFi.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.