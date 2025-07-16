Exploring AI Agents in the Inscriptions Sector: Insights on Development and Investment Opportunities

The rapid growth of Web3 technologies has sparked the rise of new sectors, with the AI Agent sector emerging as a major player. While it may seem distinct from the Inscriptions sector of the previous year, both share similar development strategies, market trends, and competitive dynamics. This article examines the evolution of the Inscriptions sector and explores the potential development trajectories and investment opportunities within the AI Agent sector.









Both the AI Agent and Inscriptions sectors initially experienced rapid growth fueled by asset issuance, generating significant market excitement. The Inscriptions sector gained traction with the emergence of BRC20 tokens, which capitalized on the "first-mover advantage" by creating scarcity and fostering competition for primacy and early market dominance. This quickly led to FOMO (fear of missing out) and an influx of investments, eventually resulting in a speculative bubble. Similarly, the AI Agent sector has witnessed a surge driven by FOMO. The rise of the AI Agent concept has led to the creation of meme coins like *URLS-Goat_USDT*, *URLS-ACT_USDT*, and *URLS-FARTCOIN_USDT*. These tokens primarily attract investors through topical hype and the allure of being early adopters, rather than through demonstrable technological innovation, mirroring the speculative bubble observed in the early stages of the Inscriptions sector.





However, unlike the Inscriptions sector, AI Agents have inherent application potential. By integrating technologies such as natural language processing, conversational generation, and image generation, AI Agents are beginning to show their technical capabilities and market potential. As a result, the bubble phase in the AI Agent sector has been relatively short-lived, but the full realization of its technology and applications will require more time and development.









Following the trajectory of the Inscriptions sector, the AI Agent market is likely to transition from its current speculative phase to one characterized by intense competition among competing technological standards. In the Inscriptions sector, the emergence of diverse frameworks such as ARC20, SRC20, DRC20, and Runes fueled market growth while simultaneously intensifying competition around technical superiority.





The AI Agent sector is poised to follow a similar evolutionary path. Currently, a multitude of projects, including ELIZA, ARC, and Swarms, are vying for dominance in establishing the prevailing technical standards. As this competitive landscape unfolds, key indicators such as technical sophistication, GitHub activity, developer expertise, and community engagement will increasingly determine a project's long-term viability and market standing.





At this stage, it is often challenging to assess the quality of technical standards. While initial evaluation can be done through GitHub activity and team background, market validation and technological implementation take time. Investors must be cautious, focusing on projects with long-term potential for technological development and strong community backing.









After going through asset issuance and technical standard competition, the Inscriptions sector shifted towards infrastructure and Layer-2 development to find real-world applications. Similarly, the AI Agent sector is moving towards blockchain integration. To unlock its full potential, AI Agents must incorporate decentralization, transparency, and smart contract capabilities into their applications. This integration will be crucial for addressing critical challenges such as scalable memory storage, multimodal interaction, and establishing trust. By using blockchain, AI Agents can transparently record interactions and decision-making processes and implement incentive mechanisms, encouraging more developer and community engagement.





This trend opens up significant investment opportunities in the AI Agent sector. Blockchain-based AI Agents can use smart contracts for automation, driving the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and other Web3 applications. As blockchain technology advances, the "blockchainization" of AI Agents will become a key investment focus, attracting funding for infrastructure and technological innovation.









Although the AI Agent sector is growing rapidly, the market still carries uncertainty. Here are key strategies for investors to consider:





Evaluate Technology and Project Quality: While many AI Agent projects are emerging, not all have the potential for success. Investors should assess the project's technology, team, and real-world applications. Projects with strong teams, ongoing technological updates, and practical use cases are more likely to succeed.

Follow the "Blockchainization" Trend: The integration of blockchain and AI is a key future trend. The development of decentralized AI will likely lead to increased investment in blockchain infrastructure and smart contract platforms.

Invest in Early-Stage Projects : Early-stage projects carry higher risks but may offer substantial returns if they demonstrate technological breakthroughs and strong community support. Investors should prioritize projects with practical applications.

Focus on Long-Term Growth: The AI Agent sector will go through phases of speculation and market fluctuations. Investors should remain patient, avoid short-term FOMO, and focus on projects that show long-term potential for innovation and growth.









The evolution of the market, from the Inscriptions sector to the AI Agent sector, illustrates a natural progression from asset issuance and competition over technical standards to blockchain integration. As a growing force within Web3, AI Agents are driving the deeper convergence of blockchain and artificial intelligence. While the market is currently experiencing phases of speculation and standard competition, the continued development of technology and expanding application cases position the AI Agent sector as a promising area for future investment. For investors, identifying and capitalizing on these emerging opportunities could lead to significant returns and potential breakthroughs.





