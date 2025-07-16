Federal Reserve Likely to Cut Rates in September: A New Dawn for the Crypto Market?

According to a BlockBeats report on August 16, Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech on the economic outlook at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on August 23 (10:00 PM Beijing Time on August 23). This speech may set the tone for a potential rate cut in September. This will be the first full-day session of the annual economic symposium hosted by the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The global central bank annual meeting provides Powell with a crucial platform to offer an updated assessment of the U.S. economic trajectory and monetary policy outlook between the Fed's July and September policy meetings. Last month, he indicated that if inflation and the labor market continue to cool, the Fed might consider a rate cut at its next meeting.





Over the past year, the direction of the U.S. economy has been closely watched, with ongoing debates about whether there will be a soft landing or a recession. However, the latest economic data and market expectations have made the possibility of a downturn increasingly apparent.





Public Perception of an Economic Recession

A report released by Affirm in June shows that around 60% of Americans mistakenly believe the U.S. is already in a recession due to rising living costs and economic pressures. Additionally, data from CME Group's "FedWatch" indicates a 63% probability that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September, while the probability of a 50 basis point cut is 37%.





Historical Patterns and Signs of Economic Recession

Historically, the U.S. economy typically experiences a recession following periods of prosperity, mainly due to asset bubbles, debt accumulation, and declining consumer spending power caused by income inequality.

One sign of an economic recession is a sustained increase in the unemployment rate. The disappointing employment data released in early August has raised concerns among stock market investors and recalls patterns observed in past economic recessions.





The Sahm Rule and Recession Signals

According to the Sahm Rule proposed by former Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm, whenever the average unemployment rate over the most recent three months exceeds the lowest level of the past 12 months by more than 0.5%, it typically signals the early onset of a recession.

Since 1950, the Sahm Rule has been triggered 11 times, each confirming that the U.S. economy was in the early stages of a recession. In June 2024, the rule was triggered for the 12th time, further intensifying concerns about an economic recession.







Given the significant pressures on current economic growth, institutions generally forecast that the Federal Reserve will implement an interest rate cut in September 2024 to address the strain on economic growth and support economic development. This measure aims to alleviate the impact of the economic slowdown and stimulate economic activity by reducing borrowing costs.





It is worth noting that despite concerns about a potential recession, the labor market in the U.S. continues to exhibit a degree of resilience and vitality. Recent data shows that the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July increased by 2.9% year-over-year, below the expected 3%. This data did not significantly impact traders' inflation expectations, and they did not adjust their rate cut forecasts. From a macro perspective, the existing high interest rates continue to attract global capital flows into the U.S., especially as yen-dollar arbitrage increases the liquidity of the dollar in the market. U.S. economic data still shows a certain degree of robust resilience.





Of course, the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut policy plays a crucial role in addressing economic recessions, but its effectiveness is closely linked to timing and context. Since 2000, the Federal Reserve has undergone three significant rate-cutting cycles to tackle economic challenges or stimulate growth, each accompanied by specific economic conditions and stock market performance. From 2000 to 2003, the bursting of the tech bubble and the 9/11 attacks led to market turbulence. While rate cuts helped with the overall market adjustment, they did not quickly stabilize the stock market. During the 2008 financial crisis, rate cuts helped alleviate financial stress, but the stock market still experienced substantial declines. In 2019-2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a sharp global economic downturn. In response to the economic impact of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve was compelled to implement rate cuts and other economic relief measures aimed at reducing borrowing costs and supporting economic activity.





Analyzing the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies and their impact on U.S. stock performance cannot be fully captured in a few words, as it involves a complex and diverse set of factors. However, based on limited historical data, the negative impact of economic recessions on U.S. stocks is evident. Meanwhile, as Bitcoin's connection with the traditional financial world deepens, the Federal Reserve's policy direction is undoubtedly set to have significant effects on the crypto market. Therefore, it is crucial for investors to gain a deep understanding of the potential consequences of these policies.





Typically, interest rate cuts increase market liquidity and reduce borrowing costs, thereby enhancing investors' risk appetite. For the crypto market, rate cuts may lead to more capital inflows, driving up asset prices. Historically, accommodative monetary policies have often had a positive impact on risk assets, such as cryptocurrencies. When the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates and implements monetary easing, market liquidity increases, leading more funds to flow into high-risk, high-return assets like Bitcoin, thus driving up their prices.





For example, between 2020 and 2021, in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, central banks around the world, particularly the Federal Reserve, implemented large-scale monetary easing, including unlimited quantitative easing (QE). This policy injected substantial amounts of money into the market by purchasing government bonds and other financial assets, increasing market liquidity and leading to a cryptocurrency bull market. Recently, the introduction of Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has made it easier for traditional financial investors to invest in cryptocurrencies. The launch of these ETFs has brought in funds from traditional financial markets, further driving up the cryptocurrency market.





Data shows that the cryptocurrency market has exhibited a rebound trend this week, likely closely related to market expectations of an interest rate cut. However, the impact of rate cuts must also consider other economic factors, such as the pace of global economic recovery and monetary policy adjustments in other countries. Looking back at Bitcoin's performance over the past 14 years, it has typically been weaker in August and September but tends to perform well in the fourth quarter. Therefore, with expectations of a rate cut in September, the market may continue to experience fluctuations and consolidation. In the longer term, despite the cryptocurrency market experiencing significant drops, such as those on March 12, September 4, and May 19, as well as the recent drop on August 5 due to economic recession, these crashes often quickly release panic. With increasing market acceptance, improved infrastructure, and strengthened investor confidence, the cryptocurrency market is expected to experience more positive price surges.





Following weak U.S. employment data earlier this month, the bond market raised its expectations for a 50 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year. Market participants will closely monitor Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Annual Central Bank Conference later this month, as well as the upcoming nonfarm payroll report to be released in early September.





Gregory Faranello, Head of U.S. Rates Trading and Strategy at AmeriVet Securities stated that if inflation data remains stable, the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September. However, if the unemployment rate rises again and next month's non-farm payroll report further deteriorates, it could change the market's expectations for a Fed rate cut.





"I honestly think there’s compelling arguments on both sides," Deutsche Bank's chief U.S. Economist Matthew Luzzetti said, referring to the debate over whether the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates by 25 basis points or 50 basis points in September. "They are restrictive, the inflation data is telling them there's not as much upside inflation risks. And then it depends on whether or not the economy is as resilient as we think."





Meanwhile, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Raphael W. Bostic stated on Tuesday that he would like to see more data before supporting a rate cut. He emphasized that once the Fed starts cutting rates, it does not want to be in a position where it needs to frequently adjust policy.





MEXC traders believe that the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts in 2024 could have a significant wealth effect on the crypto market. Compared to the previous cycle, institutional participation is higher, and the scale of capital is larger. Rate cuts will lower borrowing costs, increase investors' risk appetite, and potentially drive more capital into the crypto market. Additionally, Federal Reserve rate cuts are usually accompanied by a depreciation of the U.S. dollar, and Bitcoin is seen by some investors as a hedge against fiat currency devaluation. In a depreciating dollar environment, Bitcoin could attract more investors, thereby driving its price higher.





Despite differing interpretations within the industry regarding the Federal Reserve's rate cuts, reflecting the market's diverse expectations for the future economic outlook, the general consensus is that a rate cut in September is almost inevitable. Most analysts and economists believe that the current weak employment data and signs of economic slowdown, combined with the Federal Reserve's internal need to further support economic recovery, make a rate cut in September a highly probable event.





The Federal Reserve's rate cut policy is typically seen as a signal of economic recovery. History shows that rate cuts often bring good news to the crypto market, and this trend may reappear in the future, potentially leading to a "new dawn" for the crypto market. Since rate cuts usually result in a depreciation of the U.S. dollar, investors may turn to other assets for the preservation and growth of value. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as digital assets, are often seen as tools for hedging against inflation, which could attract more investment capital. Additionally, rate cuts might encourage more investors to shift from traditional financial markets to the crypto market, further driving its growth. Moreover, lower borrowing costs resulting from rate cuts could stimulate corporate and individual investment, which could benefit the crypto market as well. While the market's future reaction remains to be seen, the Federal Reserve's rate cuts will undoubtedly become a key factor in driving the recovery of the crypto market.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.