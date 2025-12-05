Futures Trading VIP Experience Card - Enjoy 0.01% Taker Fees, The Lowest in the Industry!





We're excited to welcome VIP users from other exchanges with our exclusive Futures VIP Experience Card . Eligible users can enjoy a competitive 0.01% Taker fee rate - the lowest across all platforms! Apply now and elevate your trading experience as a MEXC VIP.









1. Provide proof of a cumulative spot and futures trading volume of 10 million USD on other exchanges within the past 30 days.

Vip@mexc.comor reach out to @ellie_MEXC 2. To submit your application, please contact us via email ator reach out toon Telegram.













1. Within 30 days of approval, enjoy the Futures VIP Experience Card with a reduced taker fee as low as 0.01%.

2. During the Experience Card's 30-day validity period, if you reach a cumulative Futures trading volume of $1 billion on MEXC, you can continue to enjoy the 0.01% futures taker fee. Users who do not meet the target will revert to the standard rate.

3. During the Experience Card's 30-day validity period, if you reach a cumulative Futures trading volume of $5 billion on MEXC, you can enjoy an even lower futures taker fee of 0.005%.













1. Sub-accounts enjoy the same trading fee rate as the main account.

2. Market makers and institutional users are not eligible to participate.

3. VIP users are not eligible for MX fee discounts and cannot use MX to offset fees.

4. MEXC strictly protects user privacy; all personal information is used solely for organizing and executing the event and will not be disclosed to third parties without user consent.

5. Participants must strictly adhere to the terms of service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify users suspected of wash trading, illegal bulk registration, self-trading, or market manipulation during the event.

6. MEXC reserves the right to modify the terms of this event without prior notice.

7. MEXC holds the final interpretation rights for this event. For any inquiries, please contact our customer service team.





