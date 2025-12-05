Futures Trading VIP Experience Card - Enjoy 0.01% Taker Fees, The Lowest in the Industry!

The potential for Dogecoin to function as a payment coin has been debated for years. Launched in 2013 as a meme-inspired project, DOGE quickly gained traction due to its accessibility. With one-minute
Dogecoin's supply model is frequently misunderstood because it diverges from the scarcity-based frameworks typically associated with digital assets. Rather than capping issuance, Dogecoin introduces a
Among the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) stands out for a peculiar reason: it has never executed a stock split.While Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and Alphabet have all sp
As January progresses, the search volume for "MSFT earnings date" is spiking. Investors and traders globally are preparing for one of the most significant market-moving events of the tech sector: Micr
1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur? Forced liquidation happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's requirement, prompting the trading
In the cryptocurrency derivatives market, particularly inleveraged futures trading, systemic risks from market volatility are ever-present. To ensure platform stability during extreme market condition
1. What Is AI Model Copy Trade?AI Model Copy Trade is an intelligent Copy Trade feature launched by MEXC that enables you to effortlessly follow AI models for automated trading.The MEXC platform showc
Seven years ago, MEXC, fueled by a strong passion and vision for cryptocurrency, entered the dynamic and rapidly evolving world of crypto. Over the past seven years, MEXC has stood out in the global c