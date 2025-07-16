Guide to Depositing and Withdrawing with PIX









PIX is a widely used bank transfer payment solution in Brazil, enabling users to make payments by scanning a QR code or entering a PIX key through their mobile banking app. Introduced in 2020 by the Central Bank of Brazil (Banco Central), PIX is an instant payment platform designed to facilitate fast, secure, and seamless transactions and fund transfers.









1) Open the MEXC App and tap Deposit in the top right corner of the homepage.

2) Select Fiat Deposit.

3) Under the Fiat Deposit section, tap Deposit.

4) Choose PIX as the payment method, enter the desired deposit amount, and tap Confirmation to complete your transaction securely.













3) Under the Fiat Deposit section, select Withdraw to create a withdrawal order.

4) Within the allotted time, use your banking application to scan the QR code and complete the withdrawal.





Transfer Instructions:

1) The transfer amount must exactly match the amount specified in your withdrawal order.

2) Only bank accounts linked to your CPF (Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas) are accepted for PIX transfers.









Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risk. This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.