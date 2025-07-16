Haedal Protocol: Premier Liquid Staking Platform in the Sui Ecosystem

MEXC has officially launched HAEDAL for both Spot and Futures trading. Additionally, users can participate in the HAEDAL airdrop event via the MEXC Airdrop+ event page.





As blockchain technology continues to evolve, Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) have emerged as a key trend in the crypto space. Among various ecosystems, Haedal Protocol has quickly stood out on the Sui blockchain thanks to its innovative design and powerful features.









Haedal Protocolis a leading liquid staking protocol built on the Sui blockchain. It provides robust infrastructure for liquid staking, allowing users to stake their SUI and Walrus tokens to validators and earn continuous consensus rewards. At the same time, users receive liquid staking tokens (LSTs), enabling them to maintain liquidity and further participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. is a leading liquid staking protocol built on theblockchain. It provides robust infrastructure for liquid staking, allowing users to stake their SUI and Walrus tokens to validators and earn continuous consensus rewards. At the same time, users receive liquid staking tokens (LSTs), enabling them to maintain liquidity and further participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities.





Haedal Protocol is more than just a staking platform—it's a comprehensive financial protocol that integrates liquid staking, yield aggregation, and decentralized governance. It plays a crucial role in securing the Sui ecosystem and promoting its long-term sustainability, governance, and decentralization. In addition to its core liquid staking infrastructure, Haedal is building a suite of supporting products, including Haedal Market Maker and haeVault. This systematic product matrix allows Haedal to capture significant value from the active on-chain trading activity within the Sui network, enhancing its yield generation capabilities and delivering deeper, more efficient liquidity for Sui users.













With Haedal Protocol, users can stake their SUI tokens and receive stSUI tokens at a 1:1 ratio. These tokens represent the user’s staked position and remain fully liquid—enabling users to trade them freely or use them in various DeFi projects, significantly improving capital efficiency.









Haedal implements a dynamic validator selection mechanism that automatically allocates stakes to validators offering the highest net APR. This helps maximize user returns.









Haedal introduces the Hae3 module, consisting of HMM and haeVault, to further boost user returns:





1) HMM (Haedal Market Maker): Provides concentrated liquidity and automated rebalancing and market-making based on oracle pricing. It mitigates MEV attacks and improves the APR of haSUI.

2) haeVault: Offers users automated liquidity management that simulates professional market-making strategies. It lowers the barrier to participation while enhancing yield performance.









Haedal is actively advancing its decentralized governance framework. Holders of the platform's governance token, $HAEDAL, have the right to propose and vote on key matters such as protocol upgrades and adjustments to the economic model—empowering true community-driven governance.









$HAEDAL is the native governance token of the Haedal Protocol and serves the following core functions:





Governance Participation: Token holders can initiate proposals and vote on key decisions, influencing the future direction of the protocol.

Incentive Distribution: Used to reward contributors such as node operators, liquidity providers, and other ecosystem participants.

Staking Incentives: In the future, HAEDAL staking may be introduced, offering additional rewards to participants.





Haedal has implemented a well-balanced token distribution model to ensure the long-term sustainability of the ecosystem:





Community Rewards & Incentives: 45%

Team & Advisors: 20%

Ecosystem Development Fund: 15%

Liquidity Provision & Staking Rewards: 20%





In addition, Haedal has issued the haSUI token, a liquid representation of staked SUI. haSUI can be utilized across DeFi protocols, significantly enhancing capital efficiency within the Sui ecosystem.









Haedal has launched one of the largest and most highly anticipated airdrops within the Sui ecosystem to date.









The airdrop targets the following groups:





1) Core Community Members & Supporters: Including active moderators, ambassadors, and content creators.

2) Active Users of Haedal Products and LSTs: Users of haSUI, haWAL, and haeVault, as well as those who have utilized Haedal’s LSTs within major DeFi protocols on Sui.

3) Community Partners: Members and users from partner communities such as Bucket, Cetus, DeepBook, Hippo, Navi, Scallop, Walrus, and more.

4) Early Participants in Pre-Launch Activities: Users who actively engaged in Haedal’s early-stage campaigns and initiatives.









Start Time: April 29 at 12:00 PM (UTC)









With its innovative architecture and robust performance, Haedal Protocol has emerged as a leading liquid staking solution within the Sui ecosystem. For users looking to unlock stable yield opportunities while maintaining asset liquidity to participate in a diverse range of DeFi activities, Haedal Protocol represents a highly compelling and promising platform.





As Haedal Protocol continues to grow, its partnership with MEXC—a globally recognized trading platform—has provided strong momentum for further development. MEXC is trusted by investors worldwide for its low trading fees, ultra-fast execution speeds, wide asset coverage, and deep liquidity. Its sharp eye for emerging projects and consistent support make it an ideal launchpad for high-potential innovations.





MEXC has officially listed HAEDAL for both Spot and Futures trading, allowing users to trade the token at ultra-low fees





